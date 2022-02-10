An Illinois Department of Transportation worker from Cowden was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on U.S. Route 40 west of Altamont on Thursday, according to Illinois State Police.
The accident happened at about 2 p.m., when a 2020 Ford SUV driven by Roberta Forbes, 81, of St. Elmo, was westbound on Route 40 near 200th Street. An IDOT vehicle was stationary at this location while IDOT employees filled potholes in the roadway.
Police said Forbes failed to reduce speed and struck an IDOT worker and then struck the trailer attached to the IDOT vehicle. Forbes was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. She was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
The IDOT worker, Steven Kresin, 67, of Cowden, was flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The driver of the IDOT vehicle, Rodney Hout, 53, of Flora, was not injured.
