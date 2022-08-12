Major Highway projects of interest that are tentatively scheduled during the FY 2023-2028 time frame include:
- Interstate 57 at Eastern Illinois Railroad 0.3 mile south of Neoga Interchange and US 45 at Neoga interchange in Cumberland County. Four bridge replacements, median crossovers and railroad flagger are programmed during FY 2023-2028 at a cost of $18.4 million. Of this total, railroad "(tagger is programmed in FY 2023 at a cost of $300,000. This project has been approved for Illinois Special Bridge Program funding.
- Interstate 70 from abandoned railroad bridge at Altamont to 0.8 mile east of Altamont Interchange in Effingham County. Reconstruction of 1 mile, bridge superstructure replacement, bridge removal/demolition and bridge raising are programmed during FY 2024-2028 at a cost of $15 million.
- US 40/ILL 33/Fayette Avenue from west of Raney Street to east of Long Street in Effingham. Additional lanes and reconstruction of 1.5 miles, curb and gutter, storm sewer, land acquisition, utility adjustments and ADA improvements are programmed during FY 2023-2028 at a cost of $44.1 million. Of this total, additional lanes and reconstruction of 0.8 mile, curb and gutter, storm sewer, and ADA improvements from west of Raney Street to Banker Street and land acquisition from Banker Street to east of Long Street are programmed in FY 2023 at a cost of $32 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.