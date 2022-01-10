Icy road conditions led to numerous accidents in Effingham Saturday, including one involving an ambulance that was transporting a patient.
The Effingham Police Department reported at 12:48 p.m. a vehicle driven by Joshua D. Grames, 29, of St. Elmo, slid on the ice-covered roadway at the intersection of Henrietta and St. Anthony and struck an ambulance driven by Sherrill A. Boggs, 33, of Altamont.
A passenger in Grames’ vehicle, Cory S. Bourdeaux, 33, of Effingham, sustained injuries and was transported by private vehicle to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The ambulance was transporting a patient. However, there were no additional injuries reported by the patient as a result of the accident and the ambulance was able to continue to HSHS St. Anthony’s Hospital as intended. Boggs also sustained injuries and was transported in the original ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Grames was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Other accidents reported were:
- At 11:37 a.m. at the intersection of Maple and Jefferson, a vehicle driven by Laura K. Kinkelaar, 55, Sigel, slid on the ice-covered roadway and rear-ended a vehicle driven by Janice R. Johnson, 54, Effingham.
- At 11:53 a.m. north of the intersection of Banker and Southernaire, a vehicle driven by Kyle A. Phillips, 22, Effingham, lost control on the ice-covered roadway and rear-ended a vehicle driven by Michelle L. Rieman, 48, Effingham.
- At 12:02 p.m. at the intersection of Willow and Jefferson, a vehicle driven by Kay L. Koerner, 59, Effingham, slid on the ice-covered roadway and struck a vehicle driven by Matthew R. Tarr, 43, Newton.
- At 12:10 p.m. north of the intersection of Banker and Shadyside, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey G. Peters, 65, Effingham, slid on the ice-covered roadway and rear-ended a vehicle driven by Megan E. Levitt, 25, Flora.
- At 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Grove and Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey W. Schafer, 54, Effingham, slid on the ice-covered roadway and struck a vehicle driven by Johnny L. Baker, 25, Vandalia.
- At 1:03 p.m. at the intersection of Banker and Section, a vehicle driven by Hannah S. Hooks, 19, Atwood, lost control on the ice-covered roadway and struck a curb.
