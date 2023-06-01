Springfield, IL – The Illinois Commerce Commission approved public safety projects for multiple highway-rail crossing in Effingham County. The agreement requires Illinois Central Railroad Company to install new automatic warning devices and highway approach grade improvements at the N 2000TH Street, N 1700th Street and N 1600th Street crossings.
The estimated cost to design and install the new warning devices at the crossings is about $1.1 million. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95 percent of the costs, not to exceed $1,067,900.
The highway approach improvements will total an estimated $123,305, of which the GCPF will be used to pay 100 percent of the costs. Illinois Central Railroad Company will pay all remaining design and installation costs, as well as all future costs to operating and maintenance costs for the new warning devices and circuitry.
“Investments like the ones in Effingham County highlight how the Grade Crossing Protection Fund is being used to improve rail safety all over the state. These automatic warning signals and highway approach improvements will be crucial for keeping pedestrians, motorists, and passengers safe near railroad tracks,” said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.
All work is expected to be completed within 18 months of the order date.
