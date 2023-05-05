This May, I will celebrate my 42nd year of being a nurse, more than half of my lifetime. I decided I wanted to be in the medical field early. I was that little girl that visited all the elderly neighbors to see if they needed anything; usually it was just my company and I was rewarded with cookies.
I was always trying to fix injured animals. And any playmates that got hurt, I was right there to help, never getting faint with the sight of blood.
I have worked in almost every aspect of nursing: OB, house supervisor, surgery, long-term care, medical/surgical care, and ER. Whatever position was open, I was happy to fill it. I must admit that ER is my favorite; I am kind of a “trauma junkie.”
Besides my work at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, I am a first responder for St. Peter Fire Department. We live in a very small community, so I get lots of calls at home, day or night.
I continue nursing because I genuinely love to care for people. Sometimes that involves IV’s , administering medications, applying dressings or helping with procedures, but most of the time, all it takes is a few moments to sit at someone’s bedside, hold their hand and listen to them. This is my favorite part of nursing, the personal interactions.
Like everything, time changes procedures, data, buildings and how we work. But nothing changes how the human touch still caries healing of its own.
My last child, Alex, was born with a heart defect and died when he was 8. I remember a nurse a Children’s Hospital in St. Louis telling me I was lucky he was born to me because I was a nurse. I didn’t feel that way at the time but being able to care for Alex was one of my greatest joys! He taught me so much about really listening and caring for every individual and I still use my experiences from that time today.
As I get closer to retirement age, I often look back and say, “There is nothing in the world I’d rather be than a nurse.” God has blessed me with many years to be there for my patients and they have taught me as well.
