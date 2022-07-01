A single-vehicle crash on Interstate-57 in Effingham County on Friday sent a 62-year-old man and 8-year-year-old boy to an area hospital with non life-threatgening injuries, according to Illinois State Police.

Marius N. Jackson, 62, of Sturgis, Kentucky, was northbound in 1998 Lincoln Town Car shortly after 2 p.m. at milepost 164 when it entered the median. Jackson over-corrected and left the roadway to the right and the vehicle overturned in a field.

Jackson and the boy, also of Sturgis, were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Jackson was cited for driving while license suspended, police said.

Tags

Trending Video