A single-vehicle crash on Interstate-57 in Effingham County on Friday sent a 62-year-old man and 8-year-year-old boy to an area hospital with non life-threatgening injuries, according to Illinois State Police.
Marius N. Jackson, 62, of Sturgis, Kentucky, was northbound in 1998 Lincoln Town Car shortly after 2 p.m. at milepost 164 when it entered the median. Jackson over-corrected and left the roadway to the right and the vehicle overturned in a field.
Jackson and the boy, also of Sturgis, were transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Jackson was cited for driving while license suspended, police said.
