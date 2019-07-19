FLORA — A Clay County couple has spent the past few years working together as a team to publish books.
Bill Graham writes the books and his wife, Debbie, focuses her time and effort on editing them, contributing content and photography.
The Grahams have released two books and have more publications in the works. Currently, they have two books available — “Workin’ on the Railroad: Forging a Steel Highway Across America” and “The Underdogs.”
Bill Graham started writing “Workin’ on the Railroad” in 1994 with stories passed down from his relatives.
His grandfather, Russell Graham, worked on the railroad in the early 1910s after the B&O Railroad opened a new depot in downtown Flora. Graham had an uncle, Gene Parish, who was employed by the railroad as an engineer and his father, Bob Graham, worked for the B&O Railroad during World War II.
In the book, Graham's father recounts how several train cars filled with German prisoners were transported through Flora by rail during World War II.
The book also tells the stories of other people who rode the rails.
“And they are in their own words,” Bill Graham added. “These stories are from the '20s, '30s and '40s.”
Stories in the book are not only from conductors and engineers, but also railroad workers' wives.
Graham said he got special permission from the National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees to interview anyone in the country associated with their organization.
The book includes a story from Debbie Graham about her childhood experience of riding on a diesel train with family members when they were stranded in extremely cold weather.
Debbie Graham said the book traces back the history of the steam engine to Alexandria, Egypt, and includes history of the diesel train engine.
“Workin’ on the Railroad” features vintage newspaper advertising and some illustrations by Oliver Itson, a friend of the Graham’s who is an illustrator for Disney.
The book is available in paperback, Kindle and audiobook.
Debbie Graham said the book “The Underdogs” was started about 12 years ago when the couple was curious about what was going on with politics.
She said one of the reasons they wanted to write the book was triggered by a reference made by David Barton, founder of an organization called WallBuilders about the Declaration of Independence.
“He prefaced the first paragraph that says 'Laws of Nature and of Nature's God.”
“We wondered what it meant to the founders,” Debbie Graham said, referring to the nation's founding fathers.
Bill Graham said the subject matter required the couple to research several books not available at the library. They had to order them to be delivered to Flora.
“It took several years to research,” Bill Graham said. “We came up here (Flora Public Library) and ordered sources from the University of Chicago about Washington, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson to look at what they were talking about.”
Debbie Graham said according to a couple of publishers she has talked to, “The Underdogs” is the only book written entirely about the phrase “Laws of Nature and of Nature's God.”
Another book to be released by the Grahams this year is a book titled “Duped.” Exploring the 1960s and how activities and events going on during that era have impacted our lives today.
Also the couple plans to release two children’s books in the future.
