Eager runners and walkers alike joined forces on Saturday to take a cruise through the streets of Teutopolis, all to help area military veterans fly out to Washington, D.C.
The third annual “Santa Stomp” allowed people to dress up in their most festive holiday gear — within reason and comfort for running — and enjoy a 5K run or one-mile walk along the roadways and sidewalks of Teutopolis. The event is the brainchild of a pair of runners, Kristi Sabo and Larry Wilson, who had too much time on their hands training for the Indianapolis Monumental Marathon in 2019 and decided that they could pull of a marathon with the help of their friends and the community.
“There was a group of us and we were throwing ideas out there,” Sabo said. “You spend a lot of time running with each other and there was a lot of conversation and we thought we could pull it off.”
In order to do so, they needed to figure out what they wanted — and who they wanted to benefit from the event. For the event itself, Sabo and Wilson have both the shared experience of running at various events and operating the Santa Stomp itself and have figured out both what works and what doesn’t.
“We’ve been to a lot of races — some good ones and some not-so-good ones,” Wilson said. “We picked out different items of races that we liked that we thought, ‘If we ever put a race on together, this is how we would do it.’ You have the competitive side (and) you have the fun side, you do awards, you give medals and food and you try to make it a fun atmosphere, while still having that competitive edge to it.”
One could tell who the competitive runners and the fun runners were by looking at their outfits — while the primary competitors dressed for a 5K run, complete with athletic gear designed for cold temperatures, those there for fun were dressed for the holidays, complete with Santa Claus hats and other kinds of red and green clothing made for the season. The organizers planned for some fun with a few contributions from Christmas carolers and a brass ensemble along the village’s streets. In addition, someone took the time to dress up as one very big Christmas tree.
Sabo said that the timing of the event yearly comes from the fact that there are only a select few races that are held right in the midst of the holiday season.
“There’s not many races this time of the year,” Sabo said. “It wasn’t like we would be competing with someone else.”
As for who benefits from the event, all proceeds go to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, which wasn’t held in 2021 due to COVID-19, but got $8,000 from last year’s event. Sabo is very familiar with the trips, having been a guardian on several trips, including one with her father, a Korean War veteran. She felt that it was an effort worth supporting, as many veterans from the World War I and II era pass away and the Korean and Vietnam War vets begin to age.
“We’re losing them on a regular basis,” Sabo said. “We have to take care of them.”
More than 500 people showed up to Teutopolis to take in the event, but a select few friends of Sabo and Wilson will let them know about the things that they need to improve on for future events. Those friends and family are at the core of the event, and with the holiday season being a time to get together, their fellow runners take the time to come together doing what they love to do.
“Everyone’s getting together and it’s a great time of the year,” Sabo said. “(For) the running friends, everyone knows each other (and) so it’s about getting together.”
