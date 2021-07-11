TEUTOPOLIS — Part block party, part fundraiser, part memorial service, Relay for Life is a tradition for many in the community.
The annual event draws people from throughout the county and beyond who have been touched by cancer in some way.
On Friday night, hundreds gathered at Teutopolis Junior High School track for the first Relay for Life walk since 2019. There, people enjoyed food trucks and live music while sharing stories of their own cancer experiences and the experiences of their loved ones.
Scott Repking is a cancer survivor who shared the story of his journey that began with a 2015 cancer diagnosis.
“I felt like my world ended. I prayed an awful lot that weekend,” said Repking. “I had a 3-year-old and a 7-year-old and I wanted to be there for them. I didn’t know if I would be.”
Repking was diagnosed with multiple myeloma and successfully went through chemotherapy and radiation before learning the cancer came back in 2019.
He thanked the community and his family for the support he received throughout his journey.
“It’s just amazing the community I live in,” he said.
Repking’s family was there to support him on Friday. His son, Joseph Repking, shared what he thought of his father.
“My dad is my hero. He’s had to do a lot of things,” he said. “Thank you for not giving up, Dad. I love you.”
Organizers awarded Repking the first Jan Pike Honorary Survivor award, named in memory of one of the Effingham County Relay’s past organizers.
Teams and survivors were constantly walking around the school’s track, which was lined with small paper lanterns called luminaria, each placed in honor of someone’s battle with cancer.
Throughout the night, young girls did cartwheels around the track, teenage boys took a few laps, families pushed strollers and some people even rode golf carts because they struggled to walk.
Some people attended the event to honor their loved ones, like the “Pink Jello Posse” team. They were one of the most festive teams, with two tents complete with decorations, a photo booth, giveaway coloring books and coordinated bright pink shirts.
“In years past, we’ve done children’s games and costumes,” said Luanne Lange, one of the leaders of the family-based team.
They have been attending Relay for Life events and raising funds for the American Cancer Society since 2007.
“We really started as a tribute to our grandmother,” said Lange.
After that, Lange’s mother was diagnosed with cancer, further inspiring them to continue the tradition.
This year, the team displayed photos of several family members who have battled cancer. Even their name is a tribute to their family: a mixture of whipped cream and jello that is a staple at family events.
“It was one of those recipes that our mom always made,” said Lange.
This year’s event was slightly smaller than most as the American Cancer Society and local organizers recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. Twenty-five teams participated and the fundraising goal was $60,000, both smaller than years past.
Teams included offices, families and groups of friends. Organizers were happy with the event, despite the smaller size.
“We’ve made our goal,” said Ron Mietzner, one of the event’s co-leads. “So we’re just gonna have fun tonight. We’re gonna go visit with people and have fun.”
Stephanie Smith, a staff member with the American Cancer Society who partnered with local organizers, said the event was a success.
“I think it’s gone really, really great,” said Smith.
Smith added that it was a relief to be back in the swing of Relay for Life since the last year has been challenging for the American Cancer Society and all fundraising organizations. She said her organization estimates it lost $200 million due to COVID-19.
“It’s great to see everyone and all the teams,” Smith said.
The event was lively, with live music from Brooke Rupel and Rabbit in Red and a tractor pull “train ride” for kids.
Though fun, the event concluded with one of Relay for Life’s most somber traditions: the luminaria ceremony. At dusk, names of each person who had a luminaria dedicated in their honor were read.
Following that, more than a hundred people took a silent lap around the track, led by Paul Hinson playing the bagpipes. Attendees were asked to remain silent for the ceremony and to remember their loved ones and their own experiences with cancer.
