The Effingham County Humane Society has always relied on volunteers to help with the unwanted dogs and cats in its care.
But as school starts and COVID-19 cases ramp up, the organization is finding itself in dire need of active volunteers this month.
“This month has hit us hard,” said Operations Manager Karen Grupe.
The need is so great, the humane society is not accepting anymore cats.
While Grupe said the humane society has enough volunteers on its list, not enough of them are active to fill the schedule needed to cover all the duties at the shelter for the month of August.
The situation was much different last month when the shelter reopened on July 1.
“July, people got tired of sitting at home. July was pretty good and we had a lot of volunteers that filled the schedule really well,” said Grupe.
Grupe attributes the change to teachers and students who volunteered over the summer now going back to school. She also attributes it to fear of contracting the coronavirus.
“I think a lot of it is the COVID is scaring people. And I don’t blame them. I understand that,” she said.
Grupe said several of the volunteers are retired and elderly and may not want to take the chance and get out if they don’t have to.
The shelter currently has three dogs, but is equipped to accommodate nine to 11 dogs. It also has 25 to 30 cats but can handle 35. Even with the low number of dogs being housed, Grupe said recently she didn’t have enough people willing to volunteer to cover the shifts for the ones that are there.
Currently, Grupe has been relying on three part-time staff, including herself, to help cover the volunteer shifts. While staff has been managing to take up the slack during the week, it’s weekends and Tuesdays, when the shelter isn’t open that volunteers are needed the most. If staff has to come on those days, that’s more hours they are working.
“We work on a very tight budget. That’s the reason we are just part time,” she said.
To fill the schedule, Grupe said two volunteers are needed for each shift. For the dogs, that is three times a day and for cats, one.
“What happens if you’re out walking a dog and you trip on a mole hole or something and the dog got loose and you got hurt. You really need two people for them to be safe,” she said.
The dog shifts are 8 a.m., around 3 p.m. and around 8:30 p.m. for tuck-in.
Typical morning duties are walking them, feeding them, getting them fresh water and completely cleaning their kennels. In the afternoon, it’s walk, feed, water, and make food bowls up for the next day. Tuck-ins, Grupe said, are simple. With the dogs already fed, all that is needed is fresh water, clean bedding, and making sure everything is locked.
Cats need their litter boxes cleaned, food and water, as well as their cages vacuumed and wiped out.
“If you have extra time, that’s when we want you to socialize. If they (dogs and cats) are more socialized, that’s when they’re better for adoption,” she said.
St. Anthony High School teacher Fanny Mae Keller has always loved animals and started volunteering at the shelter a month ago.
“I’m not able to have a lot of animals at home so this is a way for me that I feel like I can be with them. Now that it’s summer, I have a little time to give back. It’s something I enjoy doing and I know they appreciate it so much.
“They are always so excited to see you and so sad when you leave,” she said.
Grupe said volunteers are needed in other capacities as well. People are needed to mow and trim, spray and pull weeds, sweep, mop, clean the bathroom and clean up the outside pens. Office help on Saturdays to answer the phone and show animals is also needed, as well as folding and putting away laundry.
“Right now I got six baskets of laundry that needs folded and put away.” she said on a recent afternoon.
Grupe noted those tasks may be ideal for those who don’t want to or can’t physically handle walking a dog or bending over into cat cages.
“If they want to just come in and do laundry. They can do that after hours and they don’t have to worry about being around other people,” she said.
To volunteer, applications are available at effinghamcountyhumanesociety.org or phone 217-536-9001. Volunteers must be 16 years old. However, anyone younger can volunteer as long as they are accompanied by a parent, guardian, grandparent, or older brother or sister.
