SPRINGFIELD — Visitor restrictions put in place at Memorial Health System (MHS) and HSHS Illinois hospitals in March have been updated due to a decline in COVID-19 numbers in central and southern Illinois.
Visitors will still be required to wear a mask at all times while in the hospitals and should expect to be screened.
Visitors will now be permitted as follows:
Emergency department: One visitor who must remain in the patient’s room for the duration of visit.
Inpatient adult: One visitor during the hours of 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Inpatient end-of-life: Two visitors at a time.
Obstetrics patients: One support person.
Pediatrics (inpatient and outpatient): Two parents/guardians.
Surgery (inpatient and outpatient): One visitor in the waiting room only for the duration of the surgical procedure.
Outpatient diagnostic and therapy services: Patients being provided outpatient services are encouraged to come alone whenever possible or have visitors wait outside until services are complete.
Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disability or cognitive impairments: One support person.
Memorial Physician Services, Memorial Express Care or DMG Medical Group: Members of the same household or one non-household support person may accompany a patient to an appointment.
Transitional Care Unit at MHS’ Passavant Area Hospital: Visitors are still not permitted, under restrictions from the Illinois Department of Public Health for long-term care.
The changes took effect Monday at MHS hospitals and will take effect Thursday, June 11 at HSHS hospitals.
Children under 16 are not permitted to visit hospitals, unless they are the parent of a child receiving care.
The health systems will continue to review and modify visitor policies as the COVID-19 situation evolves and infection prevention guidance from federal and state public health agencies is updated.
About HSHS Illinois
HSHS Illinois’ mission is to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love for all people through our high-quality Franciscan health care ministry. HSHS Illinois hospitals provide state-of-the-art health care to our patients and are dedicated to serving all people, especially the most vulnerable. HSHS Illinois includes St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur, St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville and St. John’s Hospital Springfield. St. John’s College is also part of HSHS Illinois. For more information, visit www.hshs.org.
About Memorial Health System
One of the leading health-care organizations in Illinois, Memorial Health System in Springfield is a community-based, not-for-profit organization that provides a full range of inpatient, outpatient, home health, hospice, behavioral health and primary care physician services. With eight affiliates based in Sangamon and neighboring counties – including hospitals in Springfield, Decatur, Jacksonville, Lincoln and Taylorville -- we deliver high-quality, patient-centered care in support of our mission to improve the health of the people and communities we serve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.