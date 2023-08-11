EFFINGHAM — HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital recently completed the renovation of its inpatient care unit on the fourth floor of the hospital. At a brief private ceremony held on Aug. 9, the hospital unveiled and blessed the newly renovated unit, which will be used for adult medical and surgical patients.
The 16-bed unit, which includes private rooms and bathrooms, was modernized to enhance the patient and visitor experience as well as expanding workspace for staff. An expanded central nurses’ station and care pods at the ends of the hallway, a waiting area for family and visitors adjacent to the elevators, and stations for personal protective gear outside of each room are just a few of the improvements made to the unit.
“The unit’s updated layout and design was determined by gathering valuable input from our staff as well as knowing how health care delivery has changed over the years,” said Bobbi Kinkelaar, the hospital’s chief nursing officer. “This has led to a design that is not only beautiful and comfortable for patients and visitors, but also more efficient for care delivery to help nurses continue to be responsive to patients’ needs. We look forward to providing care in this new space.”
The unit was blessed by the Rev. Adam Prichard, St. Anthony’s priest chaplain, at a ceremony and unveiling held for hospital leaders and board members, colleagues, medical staff and media.
“Enhancing and improving the use of space for patients, families and colleagues is so important to creating a better healing environment as we live out our mission to provide high-quality Franciscan health care,” said Chad Markham, the hospital’s president and CEO. “Blessing this unit is an important reflection of that mission as we pause to lift in prayer all the patients and their family members who we will serve here, as well as the colleagues and physicians who will care for them, as we follow in the footsteps of our Hospital Sisters.”
Following final preparations for the new unit, St. Anthony’s will begin using the renovated inpatient unit for adult medical and surgical patients, projected to start in early September.
