Hospital Sisters Health System, operators of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, reported a record number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations across its system on Friday despite the prevalence of vaccines and measures put in place, both in the public and private sector, to try and stem the tide of the current pandemic wave.
HSHS reported 303 hospitalizations at its 15 facilities across Illinois and Wisconsin, including St. Anthony’s. It’s a record for the system, breaking the previous record high of 293 patients in November 2020, the same month that the first COVID-19 vaccinations were approved for emergency use.
Out of those hospitalizations, 230 people are unvaccinated, representing 76% of all hospitalizations. Out of the 64 patients in intensive care units, 51 are unvaccinated and 27 of the 32 on ventilators are unvaccinated. Despite all of the tools at people’s disposal to prevent such a breakdown, hospital facilities are being stretched and corporate leadership within HSHS is not happy.
“HSHS was hopeful to have turned a corner when the vaccine became readily available, but we are now well over a year into vaccine availability and yet our hospitals have reached a new record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations primarily due to unvaccinated patients,” said Dr. Marc Shelton, HSHS’ main senior vice president and chief clinical officer. “To say we are concerned and disheartened cannot begin to explain our frustration.”
The impact is being felt in Effingham as well, with the number of cases county-wide rising 64% in the past week. Dr. Ryan Jennings, chief medical officer for St. Anthony’s, said that the hospital is now in “surge mode.”
“It’s causing us to manage everything on an hour-by-hour basis in relation to patient placement, our ability to transfer patients to and from the facility and making decisions on ongoing elective procedures,” Jennings said.
Due to various staff members being out for some time due to positive COVID tests, Jennings said that the hospital is shifting staff in order for care to be delivered in the proper manner. They are also seeking the help of contracted travel nurses in order to back fill holes in staffing caused by the omicron surge.
For those still working, Jennings notes that they are tired and exhausted, yet he’s confident that they can push through and help those through the current uptick.
“It’s like a tornado that never stops,” Jennings said. “People are very tired, but health care workers in general are amazing, compassionate people that always rally when they’re called upon. In spite of the adverse conditions and numbers that we’ve never seen before, they continue to deliver amazing care and to continue to find ways to make their work more efficient.”
There’s no good signs as to what the makeup of this current wave is in terms of what is new (omicron) and what is old (delta). Jennings believes that the uptick could make one presume that omicron has taken a foothold in Effingham County, but recent testing of samples does not show any sort of omicron-related surge.
“The very rapid uptick makes you presume there’s a large omicron complement to what we’re seeing,” Jennings said. “However, as of the most recent testing, omicron has not been identified in Effingham County, yet. I think that’s truly a matter of the identification process, not that it’s not there.”
Right now, it appears that there’s no end in sight to the current wave of the virus. Jennings said that the trend continues to go straight up through exponential growth, but feels that there could be a peak within the next three weeks.
“If you look at what happened internationally, you’re hopeful that in the next three weeks or so, we will peak,” Jennings said. “At this point (however), the trajectory is still straight up.”
