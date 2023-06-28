Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.