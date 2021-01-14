How Illinois lawmakers voted Wednesday on impeachment
Central and Southern Illinois
Mary Miller, R-Oakland: Don't impeach
"What this country desperately needs now is unity and healing," Miller said in a statement. "President Trump will leave behind a legacy filled with remarkable achievements."
Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville: Don't impeach
"Process matters," Davis said in a statement. "A snap impeachment conducted without a full investigation or without due process for the president accomplishes nothing. At a time when political tensions are at an all-time high, impeachment will drive people further into their corners and could lead to additional violence."
Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro: Don't impeach
“President Trump has committed to a peaceful transition of power one week from today; and we would all be best served by dedicating that short time to making the process as seamless as possible," Bost said in a statement.
Darin LaHood, R-Peoria: Don't impeach
"In this moment of escalating tensions, Congress must rise above the division and help heal our nation," LaHood said in a statement.
Northern Illinois
Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon: Impeach
Bobby Rush, D-Chicago: Impeach
Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia, D-Chicago: Impeach
Mike Quigley, D-Chicago: Impeach
Danny Davis, D-Chicago: Impeach
Jan Schakowsky, D-Chicago: Impeach
Robin Kelly, D-Matteson: Impeach
Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove: Impeach
Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Schaumburg: Impeach
Brad Schneider, D-Deerfield: Impeach
Bill Foster, D-Naperville: Impeach
Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville: Impeach
Cheri Bustos, D-East Moline: Impeach
