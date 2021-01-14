How Illinois lawmakers voted Wednesday on impeachment

Central and Southern Illinois

Mary Miller, R-Oakland: Don't impeach

"What this country desperately needs now is unity and healing," Miller said in a statement. "President Trump will leave behind a legacy filled with remarkable achievements."

Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville: Don't impeach

"Process matters," Davis said in a statement. "A snap impeachment conducted without a full investigation or without due process for the president accomplishes nothing. At a time when political tensions are at an all-time high, impeachment will drive people further into their corners and could lead to additional violence."

Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro: Don't impeach

“President Trump has committed to a peaceful transition of power one week from today; and we would all be best served by dedicating that short time to making the process as seamless as possible," Bost said in a statement.

Darin LaHood, R-Peoria: Don't impeach

"In this moment of escalating tensions, Congress must rise above the division and help heal our nation," LaHood said in a statement.

Northern Illinois

Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon: Impeach

Bobby Rush, D-Chicago: Impeach

Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia, D-Chicago: Impeach

Mike Quigley, D-Chicago: Impeach

Danny Davis, D-Chicago: Impeach

Jan Schakowsky, D-Chicago: Impeach

Robin Kelly, D-Matteson: Impeach

Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove: Impeach

Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Schaumburg: Impeach

Brad Schneider, D-Deerfield: Impeach

Bill Foster, D-Naperville: Impeach

Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville: Impeach

Cheri Bustos, D-East Moline: Impeach

