• Dakota Danielle —7:30-10:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27, Village Wine & Gifts, Effingham
• Taylor Steele — Friday, Dec. 27, Tuscan Hills Winery, Effingham
• Midnight Express — 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Pla-Mor Danceland, 1300 E. Third St., Pana, admission, $7
• TriCounty Players Dance — 6 p.m., Jan. 4, Mason Civic Center, food available starting at 4 p.m.
• Klincher — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, Orchard Inn
• Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre — Jan. 10, Feb. 7, March 13 and April 10, Tuscan Hills Winery, Effingham
• Euchre Tournament — Friday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.; Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 15 at 6 p.m. Holy Cross Parish Center, Wendelin, popcorn and soda/water available. $3 per player admission, cash prizes for first, second and third place.
• Breakaway — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, Orchard Inn
• Visions and Vibrations DJ — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, Orchard Inn
• Dart Tournament — 1-5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19, Orchard Inn
• Cory Evitts — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, Orchard Inn
• The Sounds of DJ Jackson — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, Orchard Inn
• Karaoke — 8 p.m.-midnight every Wednesday, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham
• Acoustic Sessions — 8 p.m.-midnight every Thursday, Effing Brew House Lounge, Effingham, those interested in performing should message Effing Brew on Facebook.
• Country Music and Dance — 7-9 p.m. every Tuesday, live band, admission $2, Sunrise Community Center, Illinois 130, Newton, next to IGA. All singers are welcome.
• Monday Open Mic Night — 7-10 p.m., Chaser’s Bar and Grill, Effingham.
• Original Country Classics Band — 7-10 p.m., first Saturday of the month, Greenup Village Municipal Building Auditorium, Greenup.
• Bluegrass/Country/Gospel Music — 7-10 p.m. every Friday night, Edgewood Country Opry, Edgewood, free admission. Donations are always accepted.
• Open Mic — 7-10 p.m. every Wednesday at Village Wine and Gifts, Effingham.
• Open Mic Night — 9 p.m. every Wednesday at The Office Pub in downtown Effingham.
• County Line Country/ Gospel Show — 7-10 p.m., every second Friday of the month, Herrick Community Center. No cover. Bring a favorite dish of finger foods to share, 50/50 drawing.
• Cowden Covered Bridge Opry — 7-10 p.m. third Friday of every month, Cowden Community Center. Bring snacks to share. Donations accepted.
