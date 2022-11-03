EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Health Committee met Tuesday as it prepares for what it anticipates to be an overwhelming winter for hospitals in the area as pediatric ICU beds are becoming scarce while respiratory illnesses like COVID, RSV and the flu appear to be on the rise.
Catherine Bailey with the Effingham County Health Department brought the looming crisis to the attention of the health committee as she updated them on COVID numbers in the county.
“We know that a lot of respiratory things have kind of got an early kick-start this season, so we’ll be watching that,” Bailey said.
The county’s current COVID-19 positivity rate is currently 13.7%. Bailey said this is far higher than the health department would like it.
“We’d like to see that number at 8%, well under 8% actually,” she said.
She also said that wastewater tested in the city of Effingham showed a higher concentration of the virus than the week prior. The health department regularly conducts wastewater tests to give it a more precise means of measuring than COVID tests alone because many tests are taken at home and go unreported.
Bailey said the health department also is concerned about a recent shortage in pediatric ICU beds as hospitals are overwhelmed by infants and young children suffering from COVID, as well as other respiratory illnesses such as influenza and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).
“There is some concern that it’s going to be like a triple whammy,” she said. “I think they were down to about 6% availability, and what we’re seeing is a lot of children with RSV, COVID, the flu, sometimes all three of them.”
The figure Bailey shared is based on statewide numbers.
Bailey explained that infants are more likely to contract COVID because they are less likely to have received a vaccine prior to being exposed.
“We can look at age groups among the children, and we are seeing a disproportionately high number of infants, ones from under a year old,” Bailey said. “We had 10 infants in the last two months who tested positive for COVID.”
Bailey said older residents are also at a heightened risk of experiencing more severe COVID symptoms if they are infected because many have compromised immune systems.
Bailey advised anyone who might be experiencing “cold, flu-like symptoms” to stay away from the young and the elderly.
Effingham County Health Committee Chairman Doug McCain asked Bailey if there is any end in sight to the pandemic.
Bailey said the pandemic is still killing Americans at an alarming rate, and this rate isn’t likely to go down until the population becomes more immunized and more people are vaccinated.
“There’s still 350-400 Americans dying every day from COVID,” Bailey said.
Bailey noted the health department currently has a booster available.
“The hope is that the bivalent booster that we’re administering right now is going to still give some good protection against those new variants,” she said. “We’re level with it for once rather than being behind.”
Bailey said failing to get a COVID vaccine could have serious and even fatal consequences.
“It is really a Russian roulette by taking the infection route,” she said regarding those who are unvaccinated.
According to Bailey, those who are vaccinated are less likely to experience severe COVID symptoms or long COVID.
Bailey said the health department is happy with the number of residents who have received flu shots this year, especially older residents.
“We’ve had our best-ever year on the flu shots,” she said.
According to Bailey, over 1,000 residents over the age of 65 in the county have already received flu shots.
Flu shots are available at the Effingham County Health Department Monday through Friday.
The new bivalent COVID booster is also available at the health department. Walk-ins are welcome Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Appointments can be made on Fridays during the same hours.
Additionally, the health department will also be coming out with a pneumonia clinic in mid-November.
