EFFINGHAM — EffingHAM-JAM may draw barbecue masters who compete for state bragging rights, but it’s the local competition that barbecue enthusiasts come to sample in downtown Effingham.

Friday’s Hometown Throwdown competition was held in conjunction with the Kansas City BBQ Society State (KCBS) BBQ Championship on Saturday.

Local businesses and amateur barbecue cooks faced off Friday evening to claim the grand prize of the Hometown Throwdown Grand Champion.

“We had nine teams participating in the Hometown Throwdown tonight,” Effingham County Chamber President and CEO Lucinda Hart said. “The Hometown Throwdown competition is being judged by professional and celebrity judges.”

The professional judges instructed the celebrity judges on what to look for and used the same tracking system used for the professional contest on Saturday.

This year’s EffingHAM-JAM grand champion was the Porking Lot Smokers featuring team members Leif Wildman and Tim Rincker. The Porking Lot Smokers took home a $250 grand prize and a miniature John Boos and Company block table.

Members of the Porking Lot Smokers team also took home first place in the best pork loin barbecue competition, second in side dish action and Top Hog Backyard Amateur Best Team.

Ken and Shannon Nosbisch found some shade in front of the Effingham County Museum to escape the heat of the summer sun in between tastings Friday evening. Ken Nosbisch said his brother-in-law competed with the Boos and Company barbecue team.

“This is the first time we’ve been here so we decided to come out and it’s really good. I love it,” Shannon Nosbisch said.

Susan Meseke-Braasch of Altamont came to the Throwdown to sample some of the local barbecue.

“We tried it a couple of years ago and thought we would come back. I really like the barbecue pork,” she said.

Dave and Cheryl Parker of Effingham also enjoyed some tastings.

“I like it. There are different ways to eat chicken and they are all good,” Dave Parker said.

“It’s different,” Cheryl Parker said. “You have to really like barbecue.”

LeeAnn Moll likes trying the different varieties and the use of different seasonings. LeeAnn and Lyle Moll traveled from Altamont for the event.

“I really like the Jalapeño sweet poppers with bacon at Dan Hecht,” she said.

Lyle Moll had another reason for coming.

“I’m checking out the different smokers,” he said.

Daughter Erica Lange said Lyle Moll is an avid barbecue enthusiast.

“He does a lot of smoking on the weekends,” Lange said.

Lyle smokes barbecue with Erica’s husband, Aaron Lange. Erica Lange believes they would make a good barbecue team.

“I keep telling him he should enter next year,” said Erica Lange

Lyle Moll said he enjoys cooking barbecue briskets and candy bacon.

“I just might enter next year,” said Lyle Moll.

Judges for the EffingHAM-JAM Hometown Throwdown included Holly Bray, Patterson Companies; Bill Doan, KCBS judge; Beverly Doan, KCBS judge; Chad Markham, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital; Doug McCain, Effingham County Board; Steve Miller, Effingham City Administrator; and Frank Welter, Big Papa’s.

Hometown Throwdown Results

Grand Champion (Best of Corporate and Amateur Teams)

Porking Lot Smokers

Best Team Top Hog Backyard Amateur

Porking Lot Smokers

Best Team Top Hog Corporate

John Boos and Company

Best Pork Loin BBQ

First Place – The Porking Lot Smokers

Second Place – Pearhead BBQ

Best Chicken BBQ

First Place – John Boos and Company

Second Place – The Wonkey Donkeys

Best Sauce/Rub

First Place – Poe’d Smoked BBQ

Second Place – Dan Hecht Chevrolet/Toyota

Best Side Dish

First Place – John Boos and Company

Second Place – Porking Lot Smokers

State Championship KCBS BBQ Contest Results (25 teams entered)

Grand Champion

Continental Barbecue Co.

Reserve Champion

Triple H BBQ

Pork

First place – Triple H BBQ

Second place – Meet Me in St. Louis

Third Place – Risky Brisket

Fourth Place – Shot in the Dark

Fifth Place – Que U

Chicken

First Place – Continental Barbecue Co.

Second Place – High on the Hawg

Third Place – Meet Me in St. Louis

Fourth Place – Que U

Fifth Place – Mess-In-Round

Brisket

First Place – Thunder Hog BBQ

Second Place – Heavy Smoke BBQ

Third Place – JaBs BBQ

Fourth Place – In Deep Sauce

Fifth Place – Triple H BBQ

Pork Ribs

First Place – First Class BBQ

Second Place – Continental Barbecue Co

Third Place – Backdraft BBQ

Fourth Place – JaBs BBQ

Fifth Place – Twisted Smoke BBQ

Charles Mills can be reached at charles.mills@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at 618-510-9226 or 217-347-7151 ext. 300126.

Tags

Trending Video

Reporter/Videographer

Charles Mills is reporter and videographer for the Effingham Daily News. A 1983 graduate of Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, he worked as senior video editor for a Nashville television station. He is a native of Vandalia.