EFFINGHAM — EffingHAM-JAM may draw barbecue masters who compete for state bragging rights, but it’s the local competition that barbecue enthusiasts come to sample in downtown Effingham.
Friday’s Hometown Throwdown competition was held in conjunction with the Kansas City BBQ Society State (KCBS) BBQ Championship on Saturday.
Local businesses and amateur barbecue cooks faced off Friday evening to claim the grand prize of the Hometown Throwdown Grand Champion.
“We had nine teams participating in the Hometown Throwdown tonight,” Effingham County Chamber President and CEO Lucinda Hart said. “The Hometown Throwdown competition is being judged by professional and celebrity judges.”
The professional judges instructed the celebrity judges on what to look for and used the same tracking system used for the professional contest on Saturday.
This year’s EffingHAM-JAM grand champion was the Porking Lot Smokers featuring team members Leif Wildman and Tim Rincker. The Porking Lot Smokers took home a $250 grand prize and a miniature John Boos and Company block table.
Members of the Porking Lot Smokers team also took home first place in the best pork loin barbecue competition, second in side dish action and Top Hog Backyard Amateur Best Team.
Ken and Shannon Nosbisch found some shade in front of the Effingham County Museum to escape the heat of the summer sun in between tastings Friday evening. Ken Nosbisch said his brother-in-law competed with the Boos and Company barbecue team.
“This is the first time we’ve been here so we decided to come out and it’s really good. I love it,” Shannon Nosbisch said.
Susan Meseke-Braasch of Altamont came to the Throwdown to sample some of the local barbecue.
“We tried it a couple of years ago and thought we would come back. I really like the barbecue pork,” she said.
Dave and Cheryl Parker of Effingham also enjoyed some tastings.
“I like it. There are different ways to eat chicken and they are all good,” Dave Parker said.
“It’s different,” Cheryl Parker said. “You have to really like barbecue.”
LeeAnn Moll likes trying the different varieties and the use of different seasonings. LeeAnn and Lyle Moll traveled from Altamont for the event.
“I really like the Jalapeño sweet poppers with bacon at Dan Hecht,” she said.
Lyle Moll had another reason for coming.
“I’m checking out the different smokers,” he said.
Daughter Erica Lange said Lyle Moll is an avid barbecue enthusiast.
“He does a lot of smoking on the weekends,” Lange said.
Lyle smokes barbecue with Erica’s husband, Aaron Lange. Erica Lange believes they would make a good barbecue team.
“I keep telling him he should enter next year,” said Erica Lange
Lyle Moll said he enjoys cooking barbecue briskets and candy bacon.
“I just might enter next year,” said Lyle Moll.
Judges for the EffingHAM-JAM Hometown Throwdown included Holly Bray, Patterson Companies; Bill Doan, KCBS judge; Beverly Doan, KCBS judge; Chad Markham, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital; Doug McCain, Effingham County Board; Steve Miller, Effingham City Administrator; and Frank Welter, Big Papa’s.
Hometown Throwdown Results
Grand Champion (Best of Corporate and Amateur Teams)
Porking Lot Smokers
Best Team Top Hog Backyard Amateur
Porking Lot Smokers
Best Team Top Hog Corporate
John Boos and Company
Best Pork Loin BBQ
First Place – The Porking Lot Smokers
Second Place – Pearhead BBQ
Best Chicken BBQ
First Place – John Boos and Company
Second Place – The Wonkey Donkeys
Best Sauce/Rub
First Place – Poe’d Smoked BBQ
Second Place – Dan Hecht Chevrolet/Toyota
Best Side Dish
First Place – John Boos and Company
Second Place – Porking Lot Smokers
State Championship KCBS BBQ Contest Results (25 teams entered)
Grand Champion
Continental Barbecue Co.
Reserve Champion
Triple H BBQ
Pork
First place – Triple H BBQ
Second place – Meet Me in St. Louis
Third Place – Risky Brisket
Fourth Place – Shot in the Dark
Fifth Place – Que U
Chicken
First Place – Continental Barbecue Co.
Second Place – High on the Hawg
Third Place – Meet Me in St. Louis
Fourth Place – Que U
Fifth Place – Mess-In-Round
Brisket
First Place – Thunder Hog BBQ
Second Place – Heavy Smoke BBQ
Third Place – JaBs BBQ
Fourth Place – In Deep Sauce
Fifth Place – Triple H BBQ
Pork Ribs
First Place – First Class BBQ
Second Place – Continental Barbecue Co
Third Place – Backdraft BBQ
Fourth Place – JaBs BBQ
Fifth Place – Twisted Smoke BBQ
