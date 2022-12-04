EFFINGHAM — Families flocked to downtown Effingham, which looked a lot more like the North Pole Saturday, as Hometown Christmas took over the city. The holiday celebration brought families together who enjoyed a wide range of Christmas activities, both new and old.
Effingham County Chamber President and CEO Lucinda Hart spent much of Hometown Christmas assisting with the long line of residents waiting for horse-drawn carriage rides through downtown Effingham.
Hart said the Effingham Downtown Business Group, which is affiliated with the chamber and responsible for organizing Hometown Christmas, has been preparing for the event since May.
Hart said the group was unable to include an ice skating rink in this year’s festivities like previous years. Instead, they added new attractions, including the lighted parade and the Mistletoe Market, which included several vendors and artisans.
“From 2 to 8 p.m. we’ve been having kind of a slew of things,” Hart said.
The event also included several activities in the Effingham County Office Building, which was transformed into Santa’s workshop Saturday.
The workshop included cookie decorating with the help of Kirby Foods, a reindeer food-making station with staff members from the Royal School of Cosmetology, planting bulbs with expert Master Gardeners from University of Illinois Extension and Christmas crafts with Effingham County Case Managers.
The event also included live music from various groups, including a singalong led by artists from the Effingham Performance Center.
Although Hart was happy to see all the festivities running smoothly, she said without a doubt her favorite thing about Hometown Christmas is “seeing the smiles of the little kids” and their Christmas spirit.
“It’s all about their joy, seeing them all excited,” she said.
She also noted the reason so many families are able to take part in the festivities is important to Hart.
“This is free,” she said. “They don’t have to pay for anything.”
One of the many free, family-friendly attractions in downtown Effingham was a reindeer, which many residents had their picture taken with. Young children were thrilled and delighted to see the animal up close.
Among those helping families get their photos with the reindeer was Justin Smith of Martinsville.
Smith said the reindeer came from a family farm owned by Doug Dahnke of Dahnke Family Farms in Martinsville.
”They’ve been in business for 39 years and have had reindeer for the last five,” Smith said.
The farm already sells Christmas trees and decorations. Smith said the reindeer “add to the family Christmas tradition” that is at the core of both the farm and Effingham’s Hometown Christmas.
