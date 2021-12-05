Last year’s Hometown Christmas was not necessarily the kind of event that organizers would have planned in a normal year. COVID-19 made it difficult to do any sort of event without risk of viral contagion and with state mandates on event size still in effect, what events did go off were limited in size and scope.
“We had Santa come to town on a fire truck, but we just drove by and waved at Santa,” said Sasha Althoff, co-chair of the Effingham Downtown Business Group, organizers of Hometown Christmas.
Due to vaccines and a lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions, Hometown Christmas in 2021 was more like the large-scale family event that has charmed people in Effingham and the surrounding area for years.
Large crowds gathered outside the Effingham County Museum Friday night to watch Mayor Mike Schutzbach, Effingham County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Lucinda Hart, Miss Effingham County Kaylee Philips and Jr. Miss Effingham County Kinley Will light the large Christmas tree outside the building. Just prior, they heard the St. Anthony’s Grade School Intermediate Choir regale the audience with Christmas songs both religious and secular.
Saturday saw Santa’s arrival, with people lining downtown Effingham to catch a glimpse, even a slight one, of the big guy. Prior to that, they could ice skate, buy any number of products from the Mistletoe Market, eat popcorn or kettle corn from local vendors and even take a ride on a train — or for adults, a horse-drawn carriage.
Despite rainy and chilly conditions on Sunday, kids still came out to get a picture with Santa and eat to their hearts content, while enjoying another day of skating on the ice.
Both Althoff and Effingham tourism director Jodi Thoele said that attendance at this year’s event was among the best in recent memory, in large part spurred by the scaled-down nature of the 2020 event.
“I think this year because they were able to have the full event, people were really excited to have (it) back,” Thoele said. “They came out — people just came out for it.”
The crowd that showed up Friday night was said by Althoff and Thoele to be the best individual day attendance they’ve seen in their time assisting with the event.
“Our tree-lighting Friday night, that was the largest crowd we’ve ever had,” Althoff said. “That was really exciting for us. We did have the addition of the St. Anthony’s Intermediate Choir, so that was new. I think that helped bring more people down. It was really exciting for me because there were a lot of people. I saw that a lot of them bought popcorn from one of our popcorn vendors or were carrying cups from the Joe Sippers truck or other businesses handing out hot chocolate.
“After the tree lighting, I make my way over to the ice skating rink and it’s just full of people. There were people taking pictures in front of all of the lighted displays on the courthouse lawn and it was really great.”
Good weather Friday and Saturday aided in bringing people downtown for the event. Friday was unseasonably warm for December in Effingham, with temperatures in the mid-60s during the day and in the mid-50s during the event at night. Clear conditions continued through Saturday, with temperatures around 50 degrees for Santa’s arrival.
Thoele said that organizers didn’t try to do anything radical with this year’s event — rather, they made it as similar to events that took place in prior years.
“I feel like this was the kind of year where they put it all together,” Thoele said. “I don’t think there was anything new that they hadn’t done in a previous year at some point, but I really think this was a year where they were able to do all of it.”
Althoff said that they aim to go towards a more traditional look at the holiday, comparing it with films on the Hallmark Channel, famed for their endearing — if generic — Christmas fare.
“We make it try to seem like you’re in a Hallmark movie when they go to the festival downtown,” Althoff said. “We want it to feel like that — a community event and we try to provide things that are accessible to everyone.”
Althoff credited the help of sponsors that allowed them to provide all of their events either free or with as little cost as possible to attendees. She said that while the festivities will have died down in the days to come, that doesn’t mean that preparation for Hometown Christmas 2022 won’t kick into high gear.
“We have a meeting scheduled for Monday just to go over what happened (and) while it’s fresh in our minds, what we could have done better,” Althoff said. “I think this year, getting volunteers has been a bit challenging, so we’re always learning about how we can get more (and) what we can do.
