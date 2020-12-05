EFFINGHAM — COVID-19 didn’t stop Santa Claus from making an appearance Saturday afternoon in downtown Effingham.
Santa came to put a smile on children’s faces during this trying time — and he didn’t disappoint.
What would a downtown Christmas celebration be without his arrival to the Santa house riding on one of his favorite vehicles. Polished to a sheen, Santa made his traditional trip down Jefferson Avenue holding on to the side of the antique Caledonia firetruck.
This year there were a few modifications to his annual arrival thanks to COVID-19.
Normally a three-day event, Hometown Christmas was condensed down to one hour this year. The Downtown Effingham Business Group, an affiliate of the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, hosted the scaled-down event.
Saturday there were only a few people lined up socially distanced along Jefferson Avenue and some children watched Santa make his traditional trek downtown in their family vehicles.
Johnathon Paholke brought his three children to the celebration. Paholke found a ringside parking spot to watch Santa arrive on the south side of the Effingham County Office Building along Jefferson Avenue. His kids, Kaden, Stella and Harper, stuck their heads out the window in anticipation of getting a glimpse of old St. Nick.
Edan Ungrund of Oak Park sat on a bench on the corner of South Fifth Street and West Jefferson Avenue with his cousin, Evie Sayne of Effingham, waiting on Santa’s arrival.
“I want a present for Christmas,” Ungrund said.
Children’s faces lit up as Santa passed by on his way to his house.
Susan Kessler brought her foster daughter, Emma Messore, to watch Santa’s arrival. Emma waved and shouted at Santa with excitement as he drove by on the firetruck.
“Santa!” Messore exclaimed.
Kessler said Emma was extremely excited to see Santa.
“I’d like a baby doll,” Messore said.
The firetruck stopped in front of Santa’s house and as he stepped off children and a few spectators cheered with excitement.
Peppermint Patty Winn dressed in her festive Christmas best to direct traffic at the corner of Washington Avenue and Fourth Street. Santa’s helpers quickly started gathering up blue goody bags to pass out as Winn started directing a line of cars filled with children waiting to drive by Santa’s house.
Effingham Public Library Director and Effingham Downtown Business Group Chairman Amanda McKay said the organization started discussing what Hometown Christmas would look like in March.
“The plans have changed many times to come up with a plan that would be as safe as possible with the current reality. We were really grateful we could put together anything,” McKay said.
McKay said she worked with the Effingham County Health Department sharing plans for the group’s one-hour, scaled-down version of Hometown Christmas that in years past attracted crowds of people to downtown Effingham over a traditional three-day event.
“We’ve talked a lot to them at various points just to come up with the best plan,” McKay said. “They are so busy and really did find the time to help us out.”
Santa’s helpers started running low on goody bags in less than an hour.
“We had 250 bags and we’re almost out,” McKay said.
After a steady stream of cars starting at 4 p.m., the final bag was delivered through a car window at 4:45 p.m. Santa was prepared. He had a box of candy canes ready to give out after all the bags were gone.
“I think everything turned out really well and everyone is doing a great job following all of the changes,” McKay said.
McKay is looking ahead to next year.
“We know if we have to do social distancing again we have a system in place that works. I definitely hope that we can get the event back to what it used to be.” McKay said.
“We know it’s small and a little bit different, but it’s nice to see so many smiling faces — behind those masks,” McKay said. “Smiling eyes I guess I should say.”
McKay said there would be Santa visiting hours with social distancing. Santa will be in his house and visitors can talk to him while standing on the ramp that leads up to his house.
Santa’s hours in downtown Effingham are:
Friday, Dec. 11 – 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 12 – Noon to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 13 – Noon to 4 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 18 – 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 19 – Noon to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 20 – Noon to 4 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 21 – 6 to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 22 – 6 to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 23 – 6 to 8 p.m.
Christmas Eve – Noon to 3 p.m.
