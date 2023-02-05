EFFINGHAM — More than 70 businesses filled the Thelma Keller Convention Center over the weekend, attracting area homeowners to the annual Effingham Home Show hosted by the Effingham Area Home Builders Association.
Over the years Delbert Soltwedel and his wife, Bev, of Shumway, have made attending the Home Show a tradition.
“We come every year,” Delbert Soltwedel said.
Bev Soltwedel said they came Sunday to check out the variety of businesses participating in the Home Show, but added she and her husband also come to the show to interact with other attendees.
“We just enjoy seeing all the displays and meeting different people,” Bev Soltwedel said.
This year they came with a particular project in mind.
“We’re looking to build a shed by our house, so we’re looking for siding and stuff like that,” Bev Soltwedel said.
She said they plan to use the shed to store equipment like their lawn mower but also joked that the shed might keep her husband busy.
Carolyn Hollar, owner of Hollar’s Design with Style, is an Effingham Home Show veteran.
“I know I’ve been coming here since the early ‘90s,” Hollar said.
Hollar’s company does remodeling work for both private homes and commercial buildings. She said many of the people she spoke to at her booth this year were young couples looking to design their homes.
Hollar said her company works “hand in hand” with customers to ensure their needs and desires are met before devising a plan that works best for them.
“They just don’t know where to start,” she said.
Hollar recently relocated her business from Altamont to the Village Square Mall in Effingham.
“I’m very excited about it,” she said.
Designing has been a passion of hers since she first started approximately 30 years ago.
“My passion is to redo,” she said.
Hollar also said she has always been fascinated by historic buildings and her job allows her to spend a lot of time working on such buildings.
“I love the history of what I’m working on,” she said.
Her appreciation for historic buildings has led to her involvement in the recent effort to restore the Heart Theatre in Effingham.
“I signed up to help with that,” Hollar said. “I’m really excited about that.”
Some booths at this year’s Home Show focused on home safety.
Troy Lacey, a safety adviser with Central Illinois Safety, shared some tips on fire safety and discussed some misconceptions people have about fires and fire safety at his booth during the Home Show.
“It won’t happen to me,” he said is a common one.
Another is “my smoke alarm will always go off in time,” Lacey said.
The Central Illinois Safety booth included fire safety kits, a fire blanket, and a home safety alarm system from OmniShield that includes heat, smoke, water and freeze, and carbon monoxide detectors.
The system notifies the homeowner if any detectors go off, and Lacey said batteries for the system last around 20 years.
“If one goes off, they all go off,” Lacey said.
Bryce Belock of JT’s Tree and Crane service said the turnout for this year’s Home Show was decent.
“There was a good amount, especially yesterday,” Belock said, referring to Saturday.
This year marked JT’s Tree and Crane second time at the show, according to owner Mitch Pierce.
The company does tree trimming and removal for both private and commercial customers in Effingham, Champaign and Tampa, Florida.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.