EFFINGHAM — One of the four suspects in an Effingham home invasion case pleaded not guilty to a Class X felony Tuesday.
Zion E. Mace, 18, of Effingham pleaded not guilty to a charge of home invasion with a firearm. Co-defendant in the case Noah A. Rebollo, 20, of Effingham has also entered a plea of not guilty.
Mace, Rebollo and co-defendant Austin M. Phelps, 20, of Montrose are out of custody after posting their bails; Phelps is currently in a rehabilitation facility.
Co-defendant Caillou R. Repp, 18, of Effingham recently had her bond reduced from $50,000 to $10,000, of which she would pay $1,000 or 10 percent to obtain her release. According to judici.com, Repp has yet to post bond, but her attorney Lance Freezeland said at Repp’s most recent court date that she expects to post.
The four young adults are suspected of allegedly forcing their way into an apartment on the 1200th block of Merchant Street in Effingham in the early hours of Oct. 29. They allegedly stole items, threatened the residents with a firearm, damaged a vehicle and left the area.
Mace’s next court appearance is Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. Phelps will be in court on Dec. 4 at 11 a.m., and Rebollo appears next on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. Repp is due in court Jan. 15 at 11 a.m.
