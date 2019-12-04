EFFINGHAM — A man charged in an Effingham home invasion case pleaded not guilty to the Class X felony charge Wednesday.
Austin M. Phelps, 20, of Montrose, made his third appearance in court. Phelps, after posting $5,000 – or 10 percent – bond in November, entered into a rehabilitation facility.
Phelps is charged with home invasion with a firearm and is represented by Public Defender Scott Schmidt. Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler said Wednesday he anticipates lowering the charge to a lesser felony in the future.
Schmidt said Phelps has “a few days” left in the rehab center. He said that Phelps will undergo a Treatment Assessment Service for the Courts evaluation at the recommendation of the state.
Phelps and co-defendants in the case Noah A. Rebollo, 20, Zion E. Mace, 18, and Caillou R. Repp, 18, all of Effingham allegedly forced their way into an apartment on the 1200th block of Merchant Street in Effingham in the early hours of Oct. 29. They allegedly stole items, threatened the residents with a firearm, damaged a vehicle and left the area.
Phelps will next be in court Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. Mace’s next court appearance is Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. Rebollo appears next on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m., and Repp is due in court Jan. 15 at 11 a.m.
