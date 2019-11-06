EFFINGHAM—One of the four suspects in an Effingham home invasion case has entered rehab, according to his attorney.
Public Defender Scott Schmidt said on Wednesday that his client, Austin Phelps, 20, of Montrose, entered a rehabilitation facility on Monday. Phelps is in a rehab center in Champaign, according to judici.com.
Phelps had previously posted a $5,000 bond and was released this week from the Effingham County Jail and entered the rehabilitation center soon after, Schmidt said.
Conditions of Phelps' bond include refraining from contacting the victim, co-defendants Zion Mace, Caillou Repp and Noah Rebollo and the victim's residence.
Phelps was taken into custody Friday. The home invasion took place on Oct. 29 when police were called to the 1200th block of N. Merchant St. after a report of a disturbance, which possibly involved weapons.
Phelps, Mace, Repp and Rebollo forced their way into an apartment, stole items, threatened residents, damaged a vehicle and left the area, authorities said.
The status of Phelps' rehabilitation will be heard in court on Dec. 4 at 11 a.m.
