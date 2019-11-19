20191120-nws-Rebollopic1

EFFINGHAM — A man charged in an Effingham home invasion pleaded not guilty to the Class X felony Tuesday.

Noah A. Rebollo, 20, of Effingham entered the plea in his first appearance with his attorney, Walter Ding. He also waived a preliminary hearing.

In addition to the not guilty plea, Rebollo's bond was reduced from $200,000 to $100,000, via an agreement with the Effingham County State's Attorney. Rebollo would still pay 10 percent, or $10,000, to obtain his release, and conditions of no contact with the victim, victim's residence or co-defendants remains.

Rebollo remains in custody at the Effingham County Jail. His next court appearance is Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. for a pretrail hearing.

Rebollo is one of four defendants accused of invading an Effingham home in the 1200th block of North Merchant St. Rebollo, Austin Phelps, 20, of Montrose, and 18-year-olds Caillou Repp and Zion Mace, both of Effingham, allegedly forced their way into an apartment, stole items, threatened residents, damaged a vehicle and left the area in the early hours of Oct. 29.

Phelps and Mace have posted bond, and Phelps is in a rehabilitation facility. Repp remains in custody at the Effingham County Jail and next appears in court on Nov. 21 at 10 a.m.

Mace is due in court Dec. 3 at 10 a.m., and a status hearing on Phelps' rehab is scheduled for Dec. 4 at 11 a.m.

