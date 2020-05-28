EFFINGHAM — A Montrose man’s Class X felony home invasion charge was dropped per an agreement Thursday.
Austin M. Phelps, 21, pleaded guilty to residential burglary under the accountability theory, a Class 1 felony, as part of the agreement with the state, and the Class X felony charge was dismissed.
When a person is charged under the accountability theory, a defendant can be held liable for the action of another if he or she helped plan or commit a crime.
Phelps is a co-defendant in a 2019 Effingham home invasion case.
Phelps and co-defendants Noah A. Rebollo, 20, Zion E. Mace, 18, and Caillou R. Repp, 18, all of Effingham, allegedly forced their way into an apartment on the 1200th block of Merchant Street in Effingham in the early hours of Oct. 29, 2019. They allegedly stole items, threatened the resident with a firearm, damaged a vehicle and left the area.
Phelps will serve 24 months of Treatment Assessment Services for the Court (TASC) probation and is ordered to pay $2,908 in restitution to the apartment resident. Phelps’ bond covers fees and fines implemented in the agreement.
He is to follow any guidelines set forth by TASC advisers.
Phelps is to refrain from the use of drugs and alcohol and is subject to random testing. He is to have no contact with the victim in the case, witnesses or their residences, and he is to testify in the potential trials of the co-defendants.
Judge Allan Lolie said at the conclusion of his TASC probation, Phelps has the ability to vacate the conviction should a motion be filed to do so and the court grants the motion.
