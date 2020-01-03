SHUMWAY — A Shumway resident wasn’t home at the time that a fire broke out early Friday and later rekindled on Main Street in that community, authorities said.
Firefighters from Shumway and neighboring districts helped out, investing several hours at the scene and dumping an estimated nearly 100,000 gallons of water to douse the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. An investigator on scene after sunrise Friday couldn’t yet determine the cause.
Shumway Fire Chief Joe Kemme said he called a full-still fire and got help from Beecher City (Tri-County), Stewardson, Watson and Effingham. Abbott EMS and Effingham County Sheriff’s Department also responded.
The chief said there were no injuries. They were also able to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby large garage and machine shed, estimated to be about two feet from the house on fire.
Kemme said the first call was around 12:30 a.m. Friday when the department arrived to find the home fully involved with fire that quickly spread to the second floor. The departments were there until around 7 a.m., but only to be called back at about 8 a.m. Friday for the rekindle. It was noon on Friday before they could return to their stations.
“No one was home at the time,” said Kemme. “The fire spread to the upstairs and into the attic.”
The fire department wasn’t able to salvage much from the home owned by Becky Kuhlman. The chief said she’ll be displaced as it likely is a total loss. The estimated damage caused by the fire is around $125,000 to $150,000 in the two-story home and its contents.
Ed Sutter, assistant fire chief for Tri-County Fire District, said they were initially called around 12:30 a.m. and was still on the scene the first time until after sunrise. He returned the second time, as well, around 8 a.m.
Effingham brought in its ladder truck to be able to get above the fire on the two story home.
Four different tanker trucks from Beecher City, Stewardson and two from Shumway shuttled water and dumped them into portable containers on the ground to allow firefighters to keep working the blaze.
