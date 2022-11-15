Navy Machinist's Mate 1st Class Keith W. Tipsword was 27 when he died aboard the USS West Virginia during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Nearly 81 years later, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced the remains of the sailor from Moccasin in Effingham County had been identified on July 12, 2022.
Dalyne Sapp of Effingham was a child when Tipsword, her oldest brother, was killed. Sapp learned over the summer that DNA samples she submitted five years ago with her sister, Betty Fae Yocum of Greenup, showed a relationship to DNA of remains examined by the Navy. Yocum died three years ago.
Officials say the meticulous work of identification takes time – and in this case, years.
“During efforts to salvage the USS West Virginia (shortly after the attack), Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crewmen, representing at least 66 individuals,” DPAA said in a press release. “Those who could not be identified, including Tipsword, were interred as unknowns at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu."
It wasn't until decades later that an ongoing effort led to Tipsword's identification.
“From June through October 2017, DPAA, in cooperation with cemetery officials, disinterred 35 caskets reported to be associated with the USS West Virginia from the Punchbowl and transferred the remains to the DPAA laboratory," the release said.
“To identify Tipsword’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.”
Tipsword’s name is recorded in the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from World War II. DPAA said a rosette will be placed next to Tipsword's name to indicate he has been accounted for.
Service
Tipsword's naval service began Nov. 3, 1936 at Great Lakes Naval Training Station, where he spent three months. After graduating from basic training, he was assigned to the West Virginia, nicknamed, “The Wee Vee,” where he served for the remainder of his life.
In previous interviews with the Effingham Daily News, his relatives described Tipsword as a bright young man, a straight-A student who enjoyed writing. But coming of age during the Great Depression, he needed to learn a trade, so he enlisted.
After serving four years and having been promoted to Machinist’s Mate, Tipsword was in a two-year extension at the time of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
The DPAA website describes how the Dec. 7 attack involved a force of 408 aircraft launched from six aircraft carriers. The first wave of 183 aircraft was launched north of Oahu shortly before 8 a.m.
One-hundred-forty Japanese bombers armed with armor-piercing bombs and torpedoes and 43 fighter aircraft concurrently targeted the eight battleships berthed in “Battleship Row” along the coast of Ford Island, as well as the nearby airfields to prevent American planes from intercepting them.
During this wave of attacks, each ship at Battleship Row was struck by enemy aircraft. The damage sustained by the U.S. battleships was compounded by the fact that each ship, other than the USS Nevada, was moored to another vessel or in drydock, which left the crew members unable to get their ships underway.
After a brief lull, Japanese aircraft launched a second wave of airstrikes, which inflicted additional damage, but was not as deadly as the first wave, since U.S. service members were prepared for a second attack. The attack was over within approximately 90 minutes, leaving 2,403 Americans killed and 1,178 wounded. Additionally, 21 ships had been sunk or significantly damaged and, of the 402 U.S. aircraft at Pearl Harbor, 188 were destroyed and 159 were damaged.
Tipsword’s ship sustained multiple torpedo hits, but timely counter-flooding measures taken by the crew prevented it from capsizing, and it came to rest on the shallow harbor floor, according to DPAA.
The attack left 106 West Virginia crewmen dead, including Tipsword. He and his shipmates were posthumously awarded the Purple Heart.
Tipsword's cousin, Kenny Tipsword of Edgewood, has been thankful for the closure that the identification brings.
“It’s been 81 years,” he said in a July interview, shortly after the family learned that the sailor had been identified. “It’s sad enough when a person dies in defense of our country. And then to not know for sure where his remain are … The sailor is home from the sea.”
DPAA mission
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency's mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for missing personnel from past conflicts to their families and the nation. Within this mission, the agency searches for missing personnel from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf Wars, and other recent conflicts. Its research and operational missions include coordination with hundreds of countries and municipalities around the world.
More than 81,500 Americans remain missing from WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, and the Gulf Wars/other conflicts. Out of the more than 81,500 missing, 75% of the losses are located in the Indo-Pacific, and over 41,000 of the missing are presumed lost at sea.
For additional information on the Defense Department’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at dpaa.mil or find it on social media at facebook.com/dodpaa
