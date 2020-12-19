TEUTOPOLIS — When given a day off work, some people choose to curl up and watch TV, maybe get ahead on some household chores, or call a friend and catch up.
And other people run in the cold.
On Saturday morning, about 350 people participated in the second Santa Stomp 5K Run/Walk. Participants brought a festive atmosphere to the cold and drizzly morning with all kinds of holiday outfits to match the event’s theme. The race was even emceed by Santa Claus himself.
The race started and finished at the new Teutopolis Banquet Hall, which opened this year after the Knights of Columbus Hall suffered a major fire in 2019. The race took runners around the town along some of its major roads.
“It was awesome,” said Patty Jansen, one of the race participants. “It was a great course.”
Jansen is a regular runner and earlier this year ran her 100th marathon. She planned to run the Boston Marathon to mark the occasion, but when that was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she ran her own 26-mile course.
The lack of available races and the pandemic was on the mind of race organizers Kristi Sabo and Larry Wilson when they were planning the event. They wanted to give runners an opportunity to get together, but knew they had to lay out some pandemic precautions.
Each runner was given the usual accouterments for a race — course map, drink ticket, identification bib, and the like. This year had an addition: Hand sanitizer and a mask. Racers started in small groups and were sent out along the course to reduce the amount of people at the start line at any point.
Attendees were asked to wear a mask and social distance as best they could, but the banquet hall did fill up as people ate their post-race lunch and watched Santa Claus announce the winners.
Ivan Fink finished first in the category of men age 70 and up. Fink said he has run at least a mile a day since the mid-1990s.
“I’ve not missed a day of running for 26 years,” Fink said.
He’s also felt the effect of the pandemic on running.
“Last year I ran 34 races. This year it’ll be 11,” he said.
Fink, who is friends with Sabo and Wilson, was happy to have a reason to run and for a chance to support the race’s charitable goals.
“It’s for a good cause,” Fink said.
Sabo, one of the race directors, uses the event to raise money for Honor Flights, which fly veterans of past wars to Washington, D.C., to see memorials built in their honor.
“We had such a huge success last year,” she said.
The race had more than 400 participants last year and raised $3,500, enough to fund seven veterans to go to Washington.
“Some of our Honor Flight veterans will be handing out medals,” Sabo said ahead of the event.
Three veterans waited at the finish line to pass out medals to all those who participated in the event.
Members of the American Legion also helped start the event with a color guard presentation.
In addition to the race and fundraising, the event was also part costume party. With running in costume being a popular part of many races, Sabo offered awards to the most festive outfits this year for both adults and kids.
Lisa Meyer and Michael Fischer won the contest for best-dressed adults with an outfit they called “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,” a riff on the Christmas song of the same name.
“This started yesterday around noon. He had the hat and I said ‘this is what we’re doing,’ Meyer said with a big laugh.
The kids award went to the Greuel family, who had a 6-year-old Santa Claus in a converted Red Flyer wagon being pulled by a few human reindeer.
“My kid loves this time of year,” said Lindsay Altgilbers, the 6-year-old Santa’s mom. “He says he’s gonna be Santa when he grows up.”
Altgilbers is a regular runner herself and was excited at the opportunity for levity as the year wraps up.
“It’s been hard. It’s been a different year,” she said.
Altgilbers usually runs with her family, often with her mom and sister.
“I’m not big on running by myself anymore. It gets kinda lonely,” Altgilbers said while noting one exception. “Unless I’m running for speed.”
Camaraderie was a central theme for many of the runners who came out to the Santa Stomp.
“Some of my best friends are people I met running. You meet people on a raw level,” said Jansen.
“I’ve met some great people,” said Fink.
Even with a sense of community at the race, when racers returned there was one question on many minds: How fast was everyone?
The winners of the race were organized into several categories, with categories for overall winners and winner of the “Masters” division, made up of people over 45.
Wilson was excited to award people who are older.
“We love to reward older people like me. We’ve been running for 35 years,” he said.
The winners of each of the top categories were:
• Male Top Finisher winner: Luca Carcasi, who finished in 18 minutes, 51 seconds.
• Female Top Finisher winner and overall fastest runner: Kate Bushue, who finished in 17 minutes and 27 seconds.
• Male Masters winner: Terry Meyer, who finished in 19 minutes.
• Female Masters winner: Gina Drees, who finished in 25 minutes and 15 seconds.
There were also awards given to the top male and female finishers in each of 13 age brackets.
After the winners were announced and people started to leave, Sabo could barely finish a sentence before someone walked up to her and said thank you.
“We feel it went great. We’re absolutely pleased with everything,” Sabo said.
