The City of Effingham Convention & Visitors Bureau was thrilled with the amount of participation in our eighth annual holiday light competition, Holiday Lights & Festive Sights! We received over 700 votes in the past week.
We are happy to announce the winners of the Holiday Lights & Festive Sights competition:
• The More, The Merrier Award: The Logue Family at 805 E Jefferson Ave.
• The Children’s Choice Award: The Honn Family at 119 Four Seasons Estate.
• The Hallmark House Award: The Poulin Family at 1007 S. Fourth Street.
• The Spirit of Effingham Business Award: Tom Henderson State Farm – donating the $250 prize to Crisis Nursery of Effingham County.
Each winner will receive $250 and a sign to be displayed in their yard through January 3, 2022 designating them as the winner of their category in the competition. We would like to thank everyone who participating in the lighting competition this year. Whether you entered yourself or for a friend, made the top three or just voted for your favorites, we appreciate you getting involved.
We hope everyone has a Merry Christmas and takes time to visit all of the great homes/businesses who helped light up the City of Effingham this year! We look forward to bringing this competition to you again next Christmas season.
