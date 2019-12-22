The City of Effingham Convention & Visitors Bureau was thrilled with the amount of participation in our sixth annual holiday light competition Holiday Lights & Festive Sights! We received almost 700 votes in the past week.
We are happy to announce the winners of the Holiday Lights & Festive Sights competition are the following:
Classic Christmas: Larry & Darlene Logue at 805 E Jefferson Ave
Clark Griswold: Chris Sloss Family at 113 E Mt. Vernon
Reason for the Season: Kelly Lockhart Family at 115 E Mt. Vernon
Business: Catching Glimpses 4D Ultrasound – donating their money to Crisis Nursery.
Each winner will receive $250 and a sign to be displayed in their yard through January 2, 2020 designating them as the winner of their category in the competition. We would like to thank everyone who participating in the lighting competition this year. Whether you nominated yourself or a friend, made the top three or just voted for your favorites, we appreciate you getting involved. We hope everyone has a Merry Christmas and takes time to visit all of the great homes/businesses who helped light up the City of Effingham this year! We look forward to bringing this competition to you again next Christmas season.
