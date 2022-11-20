DIETERICH — Making a rebound following a two-year hiatus, the Dieterich Women’s Club managed to breathe life back into the Holiday Craft Fair Sunday.
Janelle Eck, craft show chairperson, said they are excited to have the craft show again since it was absent in 2020 and 2021, due to COVID.
“We are ready to be back up and running this year,” said Eck. “We do think our absence may have had an impact on a few vendors who don’t miss our show. This year, some had made other plans for our date, or that could have been due to family situations and other commitments.”
In addition to a pulled pork lunch and homemade desserts, vendors brought hand-crafted items, as well as Pampered Chef, Avon, Tupperware and Voxxlife to the event.
At noon, the parking lot of Dieterich High School was filling up with people who wanted to shop for handmade crafts or enjoy a homemade lunch.
Cassie and Rich Worman of Dieterich manned their stand, where Cassie displayed at least 25 wreathes. She’s been preparing for this show for about six months. Within 15 minutes, she had sold two items.
“This is my first craft show,” she said. “I made my first wreath maybe a year ago.
“Sometimes these can be challenging, but I enjoy doing this. It’s relaxing to me.”
Rich Worman said his wife also make grave saddles. Her display included swags, wreathes and centerpieces. Items were priced between $20-$45.
“My friend invited me to come along today,” said shopper Nancy Wolke of Neoga, who was browsing at the Wormans’ stand. “This is my first time coming here. I’m very impressed.”
Also a first-time vendor, Dianne Donaldson of Effingham, and her granddaughter, Annelise of Dieterich, were promoting primarily denim crafts, plus hand-glazed ceramics and assorted Vintage Effingham pins and magnets. With several family members involved, Dianne Donaldson said it’s a “family affair.”
“People don’t like to throw away their old jeans and will donate to me, knowing I’ll recycle and reuse the denim,” said Dianne Donaldson.
The booth included aprons, hot pads, quilts, blankets and pillows, all made partly with denim. The items were priced from $4 to $150.
Both noted there 101 uses for a denim pocket, including as a pouch to hold a cell phone, pencils, pens, art supplies and even as a place for a tooth — under the pillow for the Tooth Fairy.
“I love sewing and crocheting,” said Annelise, 15. “We have such a large family – seven of us – and knowing how to make these things is handy.”
She added her grandmother, Dianne, taught her how to sew.
Vendor Carrie Wente of Teutopolis started hand-painting crafts, including keychains, mugs, earrings and ornaments, in 2018. Her parents contribute segmented wood items and framed paintings.
Walt Marcelli of Newton was taking a break while his wife, Ruth, worked at the St. Paul Lutheran cookie stand.
“We were really happy to see this come back again,” said Walt Marcelli. “I think it might take awhile to get it into full swing of things. There are fewer vendors this year.”
Eck said 39 vendors displayed their goods, including boutique clothing, skin care products, jewelry, sweets, home and porch decor, Christmas decor, wreaths, centerpieces and items for your pets. At its peak, the craft fair accommodated 70 vendors.
The Dieterich Women’s Club, which hosted the event for the 22nd year, is also celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
“We are a group of women who contribute to activities in the Dieterich area, which go to community improvement and activities for the community’s young people and other charitable projects,” said Eck.
The women’s organization will celebrate its milestone with a dinner and short program on Dec. 4. Past and current club members are invited and a display of old scrapbooks and photo albums from over the years will be displayed. Eck said the women’s group is open to new members.
As for the craft fair, the Dieterich High School gymnasium and foyer was home to crafters and vendors for the four-hour event Sunday.
“We do not charge admission and we have a reputation for having quality vendors with quality products,” said Eck. “We invite 70-100 vendors to participate each year. Several of our vendors have been with us for 10 or more years.”
Youth from the Lutheran Youth Fellowship with St. John and St. Paul churches were on hand to help carry items to shoppers’ vehicles and check their coats at the entrance of the gymnasium.
“We are just here to help folks out,” said John Engelbart, a youth counselor at St. Paul.
“We are trying to raise money for the 2025 National LYF gathering in New Orleans, where about 25 youth are expected to go.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.