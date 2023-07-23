In recent years, the number of Americans working in agriculture has continued to dwindle, and one industry that’s been hit particularly hard is the pork industry.
However, this hasn’t stopped Mark Brummer from carrying on a tradition spanning generations as he continues to operate his hog farm in rural Dieterich, which is one of the few remaining sow farms in Effingham County.
Mark’s son, fifth-generation farmer Luke Brummer, lives just 8 miles south of Mark’s farm, near the Effingham County border where he himself has a sow farm.
Mark Brummer took over the farm in 1981 and one of the barns that he uses today was built the same year Luke was born just a couple of years later.
After growing up on the farm, Luke decided to follow in his father’s footsteps.
“Everybody’s gotta do something,” Luke Brummer said. “And I decided when I got out of school, that I enjoyed it. So, you may as well go for it.”
“I have six children – two girls and four boys – so those four boys would be the sixth generation,” he added.
Mark Brummer is one of many hog farmers who have become increasingly concerned about the impact tightening regulations are having on the industry, particularly Proposition 12 out of California, which requires any pork sold in the state to be produced differently than farmers like him currently do by giving each hog a minimum of 24 square feet of space.
“California passed a law that every sow has to be able to tun around and be in a pin,” Mark said. “The Supreme Court passed (upheld) it, but now the thing is they won't let any meat come into California that was not produced that way.”
The new regulations took effect July 1.
Both Luke and Mark Brummer assert that it doesn’t make sense to regulate one industry differently than others like the beef or poultry industry.
“They don’t want one state to say how other states can produce products,” Mark said in reference to legislators pushing back against the new law. “And it won’t just be pork.”
Mark said the new regulations will harm both the reproduction and growing rate at his farm.
Mark and Luke Brummer believe regulations like Proposition 12 could actually cause more harm than good to the animals it is trying to protect.
“Older animals, when you feed, there’s no sympathy for the other one,” Luke said. “The big ones get bigger, and the skinny ones get skinnier. And it’s just really hard on production.”
The market has also not been easy for sow farmers like Mark in recent months.
He said that from March to May, the price of sow products went from 60 cents a pound to 10 cents a pound.
“Now they’re back up to about 30 cents,” Mark said.
This price fluctuation has a significant impact on the earnings of Brummer and other pork farmers.
This problem might feel distant to the majority of Americans working outside of the pork industry, but the companies who depend on farmers like Brummer for pork include brands most are familiar with such as Tyson, JBS and Smithfield, all of whom Brummer supplies pork for.
“There aren’t a lot of hog owners left because of the fluctuation of prices and stuff,” Luke said.
At Mark’s farm, entire groups of piglets are weaned with sows then leave the room together when they’re ready for the next stage, which is one of several ways he is able to prevent the spread of disease on his farm.
“It’s what they call a group system,” Mark said.
Before the next group is brought in, all of the farrowing crates the pigs were held in are disinfected.
Biosecurity is constantly a top concern for Mark who, like most hog farmers, enforces a “shower in, shower out” policy to prevent the spread of diseases by workers across different hog farms.
In fact, there are dip pans at the entrances of the barns for anyone coming through to wash their boots before getting anywhere near the hogs.
On Mark’s farm, there are a total of 124 farrowing crates, and sows are able to produce new litters in a relatively short period of time, taking them just about 115 days to give birth to more piglets. Sows are able to produce about four litters before they are sold on the pork market.
During the weaning period, piglets are quite vulnerable, so as Luke and Mark Brummer explain, much is done to keep them safe and ensure they survive to adulthood.
When the pigs at Mark Brummer’s farm are weaning, their teeth are “nicked off” to prevent them from harming the sow when they feed because they’re prone to biting, according to Luke Brummer. Additionally, the piglets have their tails cut to prevent them from experiencing spinal injuries or infection.
“We lop them off on like day three,” Luke said. “Otherwise, when the pigs get in the finishing barn through production, it’s too easy for pigs to chew on this, so it becomes a chew toy.”
Mark also ensures the safety of the weaning piglets by keeping the sows within their own separate crate, which prevents it from getting up and potentially crushing a piglet while still allowing the piglets to feed.
Since the piglets are so small, heated mats are put in each crate to keep them warm.
Mark noted another essential feature of his farm is its cooling system, which prevents his hogs from experiencing the scorching summer heat.
“This is a standby generator,” Mark said. “As soon as the electric kicks off, it kicks on and runs all the fans.”
Mark said he checks the standby generator every week to ensure that it’s working properly.
It’s likely due to these precautions that the mortality rate of hogs on the farm is just 4%, lower than the average pork farm’s rate.
“We’re pretty proud of our mortality rate on this farm,” Mark said.
The hogs on the farm are more than a product for Mark Brummer. Their waste, which is cleared out twice a year, provides just about all of the nutrients needed to grow his crops and is collected 8 feet under the concrete floor slats below the hogs.
“It’s pretty sustainable using your own waste product back on growing your crop,” Luke said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.