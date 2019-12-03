Flour packaged at the former Hodgson Mill facility in Effingham was voluntarily recalled after it was discovered it may contain E. coli.
The FDA announced the product affected in the voluntary recall is Unbleached All-Purpose White Wheat Flour (5 lb.) UPC 0-71518-05009-2 with best-by dates 10-01-2020 and 10-02-2020 and Lot No. 001042 and 005517.
The 21,000 pounds of flour being voluntarily recalled was made in April and May 2019.
New York-based Hudson River Foods acquired Hodgson Mill in May, moving the Effingham company’s operations to New York.
While in Effingham, Hodgson Mill was a family-owned company that grew into a national leader in whole grain and high-quality gluten-free products such as flours, cereals, baking mixes, quinoa, rice and pasta.
Brett Yates, vice president of sales at Hudson River Foods, said the flour in question came from the Effingham facility before the acquisition of the company.
The flour was milled at an ADM Milling Facility in St Louis and repacked at Hodgson Mill Inc. facility in Effingham, where it was then distributed through retailers, and distributed nationwide after being sold through its website www.hodgsonmill.com.
“It was packaged and shipped to Hudson River Foods by Hodgson Mill Corporation in July,” said Yates. “The product was found to contain E.coli when tested by an independent lab.”
In the company’s announcement about the voluntary recall, consumers are urged to stop using the product and return it to where it was purchased, or call Hudson River Foods customer service at 1-888-417-9343 ext. 1 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The FDA announcement included that any consumers concerned about an illness should contact a physician.
The Hodgson Mill announcement on the FDA website included, “Bakers have trusted Hodgson Mill flour products in their kitchens for many years and because of that trust we have issued this voluntary recall. We remain committed to providing our consumers safe and superior products.”
E. coli is killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing or boiling products made with flour. Symptoms of pathogenic E. coli illness include acute, often bloody, diarrheal illness and abdominal cramps. Most people recover within a week. However, effects on children and the elderly could become more severe.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) warns consumers to not consume raw flour or uncooked raw dough.
Yates said currently Hudson River Foods is manufacturing the top 20 items from Hodgson Mill’s line of products, as this is the busiest time for those products.
“We are focused on the highest volume items,” said Yates. “We intend to produce all 70 items in 2020 and have plans for a relaunch of the brand.”
