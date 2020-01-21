EFFINGHAM — Effingham County Relay for Life kicked off another season of fundraising and planning for its event planned for July 10 at Teutopolis Junior High School.
Going with a festive holiday theme, the kick-off meeting included an Ugly Sweater Contest, games and awards. This year’s theme is “Ho Ho Hoping for a Cure!”
Danielle Ochs, Community Development Manager for American Cancer Society and the Effingham County Relay for Life, noted that efforts are paying off.
She said ACS data shared nationally from 2019 fundraising for cancer research reflects a 29 percent drop in the cancer death rate since 1991. This number translates into more than 2.9 million lives saved.
The leadership team for Effingham County Relay for Life recognized Tracey Greuel, who served as logistics lead for the event in 2019, as well as in many other areas. She was given the 2019 Event Leadership Team of the Year Award for her efforts.
Event Lead Ron Mietzner said the team wanted to recognize her contributions in logistics and other areas for the yearlong event that rounds out in July.
“I don’t need recognition, because it is all about the team,” said Greuel.
Elizabeth Weidner provided an update on her movement, “Gold Together,” a national Relay for Life program specifically designed to raise funds to support research for childhood cancers, support services and awareness and prevention of cancer, especially those affecting children.
“We want to encourage more families to join Relay for Life and to realize we are part of their families by providing support,” said Weidner.
As a cancer survivor, still fighting a cancer journey, Weidner’s team has raised $11,352 for cancer research. She hopes to reach $16,000 in honor of her 16th birthday and bring on 16 new members. A $100 donation will give the donor a T-shirt and be a member of the Hope Team. Her birthday was Jan. 2.
Becky Kinman, North Central Region Survivor/Caregiver Lead, spoke about survivor activities locally and nationally. Kinman said Effingham County’s Survivor’s Squad is unique.
“I am being asked to share what we do with other counties across the nation,” said Kinman. “Effingham County is truly blessed. We are what other counties consider us as a model relay, for what we do for our survivors and caregivers.”
Ochs added that she works with five different counties and often gets asked about Effigham’s programs, its successes and especially about the ongoing, well-attended survivor’s events.
Upcoming events include Survivor’s Breakfast, April 18, at VFW in Effingham; Survivor’s Dinner, June 23, at Christ’s Church in Effingham; and Relay for Life, July 10.
Another fundraiser planned, Just Tri Indoor Triathlon, will be at 8 a.m. Feb. 29 at the Workman Sports and Wellness Complex.
Because cancer affects so many people, Mietzner encouraged everyone to join as an individual or as a team, and contribute as much as possible as a volunteer at the event in July or throughout the year.
Anyone can register to be on a team at www.relayforlife.org/effinghamil or call 1-877-957-7848.
The Effingham County Relay for Life upcoming meeting dates are March 2, May 4, June 1 and June 29. Meeting time is 6 p.m. at the American Legion, 200 W. Washington, Effingham.
