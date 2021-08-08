Sidney Florea, a high school senior, has selected pieces of art on display at Flourishes Gallery in downtown Shelbyville Aug. 6 through Nov. 4.
Sidney’s preferred media includes acrylic, digital, and graphite. Within art, Sidney has an interest in character design and mental health, both of which are included in the show.
In addition to art, Sidney plays the piano and other instruments as well as composes music digitally. In September (17-19th), Sidney will have work for sale in a shared booth at Arts in Central Park in Decatur.
After high school, Sidney plans to continue art and music, and hopes to publish original graphic novels and stories.
