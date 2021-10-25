A Hidalgo man charged with possessing over 100 grams of methamphetamine, a Class X felony, pleaded guilty in Effingham County Circuit Court Monday to a lesser charge.
Jeremy R. Snell, 45, pleaded guilty to possession of between 15 and 100 grams of meth, a Class 1 felony, that carries with it a Class X sentencing.
Deputies were dispatched to Dieterich in January of 2020, where the caller said a man was passed out at the wheel of a car parked in their drive lane. The caller said they could not wake the man, who was later identified as Snell.
Authorities determined Snell was under the influence of drugs and also found in the back of his vehicle two full mason jars of liquid containing methamphetamine along with methamphetamine-making materials.
Snell was on parole for a Class 2 felony meth-related charge in another county and had just finished serving five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Snell is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 9.
