Hetzel’s Overland Transport, along with their associate companies Poverty Trucking and Central Illinois Warehousing and Logistics, are hosting a donation drive this weekend through Wednesday to assist families struggling with the aftermath of devastating tornadoes in western Kentucky.
The drive began Friday and continues Saturday from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Donations will be accepted Monday-Wednesday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Hetzel’s facility at 304 West Airport Drive. The company is seeking five-gallon totes with lids, batteries, flashlights, work gloves, hygiene products, diapers, wet wipes, baby formula and first-aid supplies among other things to send to Lone Oak First Baptist Church in Paducah, Kentucky, just north of the storm’s epicenter in Mayfield. Those seeking more information on the drive and what else they can bring should contact Hetzel’s at (217) 342-4942.
The idea for the donations came from one of Hetzel’s most reliable truck drivers, who was going to go by himself to Kentucky over the weekend in order to provide basic items of need to people down there. Instead, Stacey Durbin, a manager at Hetzel’s, suggested that he and others make use of the larger trailers that they have in their arsenal to provide as much charity that they could to those still suffering through the aftermath of the storm.
“I said, ‘You know, because we have access to the larger trailers, we could try to get one filled up and let others donate if one chose to and help them out,’” Durbin said.
Due to wet conditions Friday, most people chose to commit to donations later than try to send them out to the facility in the rain.
“I don’t think the weather is helping out any with people bringing stuff today,” Durbin said. “I hoping that people are getting their stuff together and they’ll make an appearance next Monday-Wednesday.”
Shortly after this happened, Hetzel’s got its first in-person donation when Chris Kramer dropped off some toiletries to the office to be placed on the trailer. It wasn’t a big donation, but at the very least, it gave Durbin something to be proud of.
“It’s small, but it’s something!” Kramer said.
Durbin and operations manager Casey Meinhart said that having the donation drive would help people down there realize that there were so many throughout the country that cared about them and wanted to see them heal from the damage caused by the tornadoes.
“It’s huge just to let them know that they’re not alone and that there are a lot of people that want to help them get back on their feet,” Durbin said. “(We want) to fill the trailer and provide them with supplies that are much-needed (and that) we take for granted on a daily basis that are going to be huge for them.”
Meinhart said that it gives him pride to help those who need it so close to Christmas with the help of Hetzel’s trailer space.
“It makes me feel proud,” Meinhart said. “It’s so close to Christmas and watching on the news, they’re definitely in need. We’re able to do it, so that makes me feel pretty good.”
For those in Kentucky, getting supplies from all corners of the country, including Effingham, shows the amazing help that can come from people coming together to help their fellow man despite the devastating storm.
“It is amazing to see folks from all over the country that are rallying to assist,” said Lee Willingham, a business administrator with Lone Oak. “The story is about people who are in need, and it’s just amazing to see folks in communities across the country trying to do what they can to assist those in need. It’s challenging to coordinate on our end, but the folks that are here receiving are amazed by the outpouring that’s coming.
“It just warms the heart to see folks doing what they can to lend aid.”
