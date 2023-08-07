A Herrick man was pronounced dead Sunday after a single vehicle accident just north of the Fayette County-Shelby County line, according to Fayette County Coroner David Harris.
Michael J. VanUytven, 66, was pronounced dead at Sarah Bush Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia after his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree, Harris said.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office had been called to the scene at 7:44 p.m. Sunday. The location was 282 E. 000 N., known locally as 9 Hills Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.