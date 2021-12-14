A rural Herrick man has a long road to recovery after breaking 10 ribs when a beam in his home fell on him during a tornado Friday night, but an outpouring of community support has been assisting the family.
“There is not much left of the house — it was completely destroyed,” said Tyler Shab, a friend of Johnathon Preston. “If the roles were reversed, John would be here doing the same thing for me. I just want to help any way I can.”
Shab, of Effingham, has been collecting clothes, furniture and other necessities for the Preston family. Shab at one time served with John on the Effingham County Dive-Rescue Team.
“Tyler is a wonderful, wonderful friend of Johnathon,” said Johnathon’s mother, Phyllis Kouns.
Kouns said John and his wife, Felicia, and their three children – Scarlet, 3, Mikyla, 7, and Cameron, 8 – were in the home when the tornado hit. Visiting were John’s two children from another marriage, Jordon, 14, and Delainey, 13. John’s son, Elijah, 18, who also lives in the home, was at work.
Kouns said as the storm was approaching her son thought he saw one of the children run into the garage. He went to the garage to get the child to the basement.
“So, he ran to the garage,” Kouns said. “When he was going to the garage, his wife told him she had all of the kids.”
Felicia then went to the basement where the five children were waiting. She said John got in the house and headed for the basement through a breezeway area.
“When he was two steps from the basement door, the debris from the chimney caught his legs then a beam from the house landed on his chest and trapped him,” she said. “The first firefighter to arrive got the beam off my son’s chest so he could breathe. When the beam fell on him, he broke 10 ribs.”
His left leg was injured with a dislocated knee, his toes and a bone close to his ankle were broken. She said he also had an injury to his right leg with broken bones, however not as bad as the left leg.
John remains hospitalized. Kouns expects her son to be out of work for at least two to three months.
She said several organizations including the American Red Cross have reached out to help the family.
“I can’t tell you how amazing this community is,” Kouns said. “So many people have reached out.”
She said several volunteers came to the house to help with the cleanup and the Christ Tabernacle Church brought food out for the volunteers along with coffee and donuts from one of the neighbors.
“They brought food and they brought gift cards for my daughter-in-law to go back and forth to the hospital to see John,” she said. “This is the most amazing community I’ve ever seen in my life. This community is a blessing. I wouldn’t trade these people for anything in the world. They are an absolute blessing.”
Kouns said the biggest need the family has right now is financial support so her daughter-in-law can get back and forth from the hospital.
Shab said Ed Lewis Trucking brought a trailer to collect items for the family. The truck trailer will be in the Hobby Lobby parking on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“Right now we just need to find them a home,” he said. “We want to be able to fill it once we are able to get it.”
He said they were looking for a residence in the Cowden-Herrick school district, where the children attend classes.
Shab said he was also looking for some help picking up donated furniture. He said if anyone was interested in helping or has a truck to transport furniture or has any questions about donations to text him at 217-240-9654.
He said any donations the family can’t use will go to other tornado relief operations.
Donations are also being accepted at the Cowden-Herrick Elementary School. Cash donations can be dropped off at all three Community Banks of Shelby County locations: Three South Broadway, Herrick; 126 North Grand, Route 128, Cowden and Route 16 Dacey Drive, Shelbyville.
A Gofundme account to benefit the Preston family has been established: gofund.me/2a962649.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.