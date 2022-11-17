A Herrick man has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, according to Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke.
The charges against Kenneth Davis, 39, are Class 2 felonies, with a sentencing range of three to seven years in prison. Natural life registration as a sex offender is required by statute upon conviction.
The charges allege that on or about June 17 and 18, 2020, Davis committed acts of sexual penetration or abuse with a minor. Count I alleges sexual penetration of the minor’s sex organ. Count II alleges knowingly touching or fondling of the minor’s breast for the purpose of sexual arousal or gratification of the defendant.
The pending charges are merely allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty, Kroncke noted.
Davis is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.
The case was investigated by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
