Fire Chief Bob Tutko offered commendations on behalf of the Effingham Fire Department to several Effingham residents this week.
Tutko gave the Citizen Public Safety Award to three Effingham residents for their actions on Sep. 28. On that day, Brandon Evans and Billie Guthrie were driving to visit Hassan Hovis when they noticed something wasn’t right.
“We was coming through and we saw, from a block away, the smoke,” Evans said.
Initially, they thought someone was burning leaves, but as they got closer, they realized there was an exterior house fire. Evans jumped out of the car to get Hovis.
“I shouted ‘Fire, hurry up!’” Evans said.
“It was intense. There wasn’t much time to think,” Hovis said.
He grabbed a bucket of water and a garden house to help control the fire.
Evans noticed that the fire was climbing up an exterior door and worried that someone might be trapped inside. Thinking quick, he had an idea.
“I kicked the door in,” Evans said. He added that growing up with an uncle who is a fire fighter, he picked up some safety tips that helped him think on his feet.
Once inside, Evans was able to find the resident and tell him about the fire. Meanwhile, Hovis used his jacket to try and smother the fire source and control it while waiting for the fire department to arrive.
At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Tutko read from the award: “Your actions are commendable and an example of the caring and humanitarian spirit of the citizens of Effingham.”
“It was a beautiful thing,” Evans said. “From a boy growing up in Chicago, it means a lot.”
“It feels good, I never got an award like that,” Hovis said, though he was quick to show his humble side. “I was just being a good Samaritan”
Tutko also awarded the Citizen Life Safety Award to Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) crew 713, which is based in Effingham. The highway maintainer crew is comprised of George King, Dane Smith, and Alan Ingle.
“We were on our way back up 57. We saw traffic was stopped,” said Ingle. He says that his crew has intervened in several crashes, since highway maintainers are out on the road so much.
Tutko described the scene that the IDOT crew responded to when giving them their commendation. A couple were travelling through Effingham to visit family.
“They were towing a travel trailer when an axel broke on the travel trailer,” he said. “Subsequently there was a fire and the husband and wife were trapped in the vehicle.”
When Ingle and his crew arrived, there was still one person trapped in the vehicle.
“I grabbed a fire extinguisher,” Ingle said. “Dane was trying to pull them out of the vehicle.”
Eventually they were able to get the passenger out of the car and control the fire as emergency crews arrived.
“It feels pretty good to be recognized,” Ingle said.
He said that responding to crisis on highways is part of the job. When asked if he felt his crew was exceptional for saving the people driving that car, he said no.
“It’s something that any of us would do.”
While these men and women acted bravely, Tutko says that not everyone should jump into a burning building.
“Every situation is different,” he said.
Whether a person should intervene depends on a person’s training, tolerance for risk, and the severity of the fire. Still, ordinary citizens can contribute to controlling fires in the community.
“When we do see them, they’re worth recognizing,” Tutko said.
In other city news:
• The city set dates for two public meetings regarding an ongoing amendment process to the South Central Industrial Tax Increment Financing district. There will be a Joint Review Board meeting on Nov. 5 at 4:00 p.m. held via Zoom and an in-person public hearing for the TIF plan on Dec. 15 at 4:00 p.m. at City Hall.
• Effingham Asphalt Company has completed the 2020 Resurfacing Program at a total cost of $114,045 and the city has approved the project’s completion. The city also approved the final paperwork for the $87,000 addition to the Effingham County Animal Shelter that was completed this summer. The city also accepted a $36,685 proposal from Structured Solutions for the 2020 – 2021 Manhole Rehabilitation Project.
• The city approved several ordinances recommended by the Plan Commission, including rezoning a plot of land to be developed into multi-family dwellings at Jaycee Ave and Four Seasons Dr and a piece of farmland at 1600th St and 1495th Ave. They also modified the recently adopted short-term rental ordinance to temporarily raise the upper length of short term leases from one month to one year. This came after a request from the city’s sole permit holder, Kristen Allen, to allow flexibility due to the pandemic.
