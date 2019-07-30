Ministering to families in need was the desire of the women's group at the First Assembly of God in Shelbyville. They started Joanna's House with that ministry in mind and it has become a welcome piece to the puzzle in helping the needy in Shelby County.
Joanna's House has everything, but food. It provides clothing items for men, women and children, household items, blankets, kitchen items, towels, etc. and they offer a Gideon Bible, prayer and hope to everyone who comes. They are currently providing back-to-school clothing and shoes.
While the items are free to anyone in need, Joanna's House is proving to be a point of contact for people needing referrals to other social service agencies. Volunteers discover that people who come by for clothing, may need other services, but don't know how to connect with organizations that provide them.
Mindy Mars, a member of the church, is the volunteer coordinator at Joanna's House. She is also the Volunteer Welfare Case Worker at the Shelbyville Salvation Army. If customers have needs that the Salvation Army can provide, she helps them that way.
Joanna's House also works in coordination with Dove, Inc., a domestic violence organization; Pathways to Hope; First United Methodist Church Food Pantry; Shelby County Drug Court and the Shelby County Probation Office; Shelby County Community Service; CEFS; Growing Strong Sexual Assault Center; Community Cares-Elder and Disabled Services; and HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital.
Joanna's House has also helped provide community services hours for people in the legal system.
"We foster relationships with each other (social service groups). We help people find the sources to meet people's needs," said the Rev. Don Jefferies, pastor of First Assembly of God. "Mindy has the passion and the desire for this ministry."
"This house is doing what ROCS hopes the community will do," said Susie Kensil, the Shelby County Coordinator for Dove Inc.
Recovery Oriented Systems of Care (ROSC) is a new effort in Shelby County to combat substance abuse and its negative effects on Shelby County. About 60% of the people who come in contact with Joanna's House have suffered from substance abuse.
Beyond the practical needs of clothing and plugging people into other agencies, Joanna's House is providing hope through the love of Jesus Christ.
"People come here with all kinds of needs, spiritual and physical," Mars said. "A young man had been sleeping in the park. He came by and he remembered a line from the 23rd Psalm. He wondered if that applied to someone thinking of suicide. We read the psalm together and I prayed with him. People say they feel the love of God here.
"One lady came here for clothes and I felt the Holy Spirit wanted me to talk with her," Mars said. "She said she had a substance abuse problem at one time in her life. I found out she needed a ride to St. John's, because her husband was there, so I found another lady to take her. We are building relationships with people in need and giving them help and giving them hope."
Joanna's House helped several transients last winter. They provide whatever they need, including a bag with toiletries, wash cloths and a Gideon New Testament. The ministry has also helped coordinate a night or two of lodging and then has helped people set up places to live in coordination with CEFS.
Other indispensable volunteers at Joanna's House are Diane Rednour, Janie Bruns and Bob Hubbartt, who did a lot of work setting up the house for the ministry, building shelves and racks. Also people in the community donate many of the items for Joanna's House, some of which go out and purchase items for the the ministry to give away.
John Curtis can be reached at john.curtis@shelbyvilledailyunion.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.