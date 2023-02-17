TEUTOPOLIS – State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, is reminding constituents that his office is available to assist with problems with obtaining or renewing professional licenses.
Within the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) is the Division of Professional Regulation (DPR) that processes applications for a license and renewals.
The purpose of this state agency is to serve, safeguard, and promote the health, safety, and welfare of the public by ensuring that licensure qualifications and standards for professional practice are properly evaluated, applied, and enforced.
Some of the 109 professions handled by DPR include: Physicians, Nurses, Pharmacies, Physical Therapists, Dentists, and Veterinarians, as well as Detectives, Cosmetologists, Barbers, Engineers, Accountants, Architects, and many more.
“We have always had a steady stream of requests for help with FOID cards in our area but have recently seen an uptick in requests for help with professional licenses in the health care and cosmetology area,” said Niemerg. “I encourage constituents to contact my district office at 217-813-6036 if you need help.”
The new 102nd District includes all or portions of Champaign, Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence, and Vermilion Counties.
