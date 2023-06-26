EFFINGHAM — A significant milestone has been reached for the historic Heart Theatre in downtown Effingham, which has long been a source of memories for countless residents since it opened in January of 1940 before initially closing in the early 2000s.
The Heart Theatre now joins the Effingham County Museum as the only sites in the city listed on the National Register of Historic Places and it is the third location on the list in Effingham County, along with the Dr. Charles M. Wright House in Altamont.
The Effingham native who has been spearheading the revival of the theater, Amy Van Bergen, is part of the group that has been working for months to get the Heart Theatre on the National Register of Historic Places.
Although Van Bergen lives in Florida, she grew up in Effingham, and like many residents, has fond memories of the theater and is happy to see the community and the building’s architect, Carl T. Meyer, finally receive the recognition they deserve.
“It’s so easy, especially when you live in Effingham day to day, to just sort of take those sort of unique things for granted as you pass by, and I think getting this sort of milestone really credits the history of the community and what came to be in the 1930s when this theater was being developed,” Van Bergen said.
Van Bergen and others are part of an effort to revive the theater. Like Van Bergen, architect Charles Pell is excited to see the theater added to the National Register of Historic Places. He hopes the site’s new status will draw more attention to the renovation efforts.
“It’s very exciting,” said Pell. “The profile is raised, and we certainly know that perhaps more eyes are on this project than would be perhaps on others.”
Pell’s firm has been partnering with local leaders on the next steps for the renovations and restoration of the historic building.
Tim Maloney, a volunteer involved in the renovation efforts, said having the theater added to the National Register and the momentum of efforts to bring back the theater are important not just to residents like him and his wife, but for Effingham’s future generations.
“I think knowing that it’s listed, there are people who actually feel that it’s worth preserving,” Maloney said. “They have the chance to fall in love with this building again. It would be a neat piece of history to save.”
Effingham Tourism Director Jodi Thoele believes reviving the theater could attract more people to downtown Effingham.
“I think it’s an exciting opportunity to have the Heart Theatre put on the National Register of Historic Places,” Thoele said. “We are excited that the Heart is continuing its progress and are hopeful that one day we’ll get to see the finished product and have the Heart back to its glory.”
Van Bergen said efforts to get the theater on the National Register began last summer and included searching archives at the Effingham Public Library and speaking with local city officials and leaders.
“There are multiple steps to this project even just, for example, getting this designation has taken about nine or 10 months’ worth of work,” Van Bergen said. “The process itself is like writing a term paper in high school or college. You have to cite all of your actual sources, which meant we had to do a lot of digging and a lot of research, a lot of which was related to the architect, Carl T. Meyer, who designed the theater.”
The addition of the theater to the National Register allows Van Bergen and everyone else involved to continue moving forward with other aspects of the project.
Van Bergen, who currently owns the theater, said fundraising efforts for the project have not yet begun because she and others are still working on transferring the ownership of the property to a nonprofit in the community.
“So our next step in this process, now that we’ve gotten this designation, is really working on the donation to a local nonprofit,” Van Bergen said. “And then once we have that nonprofit designation is when we can start a fundraising campaign and, in the meantime, we are of course getting bids, multiple bids, so that once we have that designation and those details worked out for the nonprofit, we can go ahead and have more firm numbers than we’ve had.”
The planning process for the theater’s renovations included a community meeting at Effingham City Hall in November, which allowed for community input on the project. Residents shared their ideas and thoughts on what they would like to see at the theater when it reopens.
Recently, Herb Stratford from Historic Theatre Consultants gave his final report on the feasibility study done on the Heart Theatre, and Van Bergen said she will begin releasing information in the report as she and others involved in the project make some final “tweaks” to it.
The study considers several factors, including the theater’s operational budget, resources needed for the renovated theater and staffing.
“I was really pleased with what they look like, so I really do think this can be a successful endeavor,” Van Bergen said. “And that was certainly one of my motivations in helping see this through is I feel like there have been so many starts and stops to the Heart’s history over the past 20 years.”
Since Van Bergen spends the majority of her time in Florida, she depends on local volunteers like Tim and his wife, Nicole Wear-Maloney, to help with the renovation project.
Tim Maloney moved to Effingham in the early 1990s, but his wife, Nicole, grew up in the area and has plenty of memories of the Heart Theatre.
“She grew up going to that theater,” Tim Maloney said. “I managed to actually go to one movie there before it closed. It actually just seemed like a very cool project, saving a piece of Effingham history, and of course the amazing architecture of the project is kind of neat.”
Van Bergen has long been a family friend, according to Tim Maloney, who said they got involved in Van Bergen’s efforts to bring back the theater after they went with her for a tour of the theater a few years back.
“She saw it and the spark in her was just ignited then,” he said. “She said, ‘I’m doing something crazy. I’m buying a theater.’”
Maloney has been responsible for keeping an eye on the theater and spreading the word to others in the community about efforts to bring back the theater.
“I’ve got to keep an eye on the joint. I go check on it, make sure she’s in good shape,” Maloney said.
In addition to the Maloneys, who are part of what Van Bergen calls the theater’s “think tank,” Maloney said his sister-in-law has also been helping.
“Our family’s just helping Amy however we can,” he said.
Pell said the revival of the Heart Theatre is one of the first historic theater renovation projects his firm, CJP Architects, has ever taken on. However, it is far from being his first historic project.
“We’ve done many historic projects over time, most recently finishing up one at the Pierre Menard Home Historic Site in Randolph County,” Pell said.
Pell said while he’s preparing for the issues that come with every job, he’s excited to help create a “beautiful space” with “incredible finishes,” which he calls the “fun part of architecture.”
“The bones are there, and they’re ready for sort of a new skin,” he said.
He said his firm has “taken to heart” just how special the theater is to the people of Effingham, especially those who grew up watching films there.
“That’s very important because this will be a community gathering place for the people of Effingham, so it’s very important to get it as right as possible,” Pell said.
According to Van Bergen, anyone interested in joining the effort to bring back the theater can do so by visiting the theater’s website, thehearttheatre.org.
“A lot of people signed up there, but we are looking for volunteers in different capacities, whether that’s a future board position, leadership, help with fundraising,” Van Bergen said.
She has already heard from people in the community who are looking to help.
“I just had a delightful gentleman who reached out to me via email this morning who’s in his 80s in Effingham who said, ‘I wanna help,’” she said.
The man who contacted her said he and his wife went on their first date at the theater decades ago, and it is stories like his that she hopes to share with audiences at the Heart Theatre when it reopens in what she’s calling a “Collect Those Memories Night.”
She said plans for the evening currently include interviews and oral histories from residents who remember the early days of the theater because so much of the theater’s history has been lost over the years.
“We really wanna help bring those alive as part of the theater’s history as it moves forward,” Van Bergen said.
As Pell continues to plan for the renovation, he is still waiting for more feedback from the community before making too many specific plans for the building.
“What we heard was that the community would really like a building that’s more multipurpose, to not just show movies but to have musical performances, perhaps be an event space for some corporation in town that’s hosting 150 people for some reason or a wedding,” Pell said. “So we’ll kind of tap into those ideas as we start to think about its design.”
Maloney said he’s excited to see the theater be used for a variety of events ranging from stand-up comedy and musical performances to weddings and corporate events and hopes the theater becomes “a place that everybody can call home.”
“I think if you could offer even half of those things you’d be contributing so much to the culture of this community, and I think we have a real niche for that,” Maloney said. “I think the people in this community would really respond to that.”
Pell said despite the previous failed efforts to bring back the Heart Theatre, he is optimistic he and everyone else involved will be able to pull it off this time.
“While there are certainly not guarantees, I’m fairly confident that the path that its currently on is one that’s going to be very successful, and I think that it will instill a lot of pride with those in the community beyond just the conversation of what’s happening,” Pell said. “While we can’t quite see the finish line, we know it’s there, and all team members are working diligently to see that this is successful, and that’s really what an exciting project entails, frankly.”
Van Bergen is also determined to make this latest attempt to revive the theater count.
“I wanna really see this through and make sure that it’s a long-term success,” she said.
