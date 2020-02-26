EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Health Department, Gentle Care Consultants and the Effingham County Farm Bureau are teaming up to offer a wellness program for farmers.
Effingham County Farm Bureau Manager Julie Stephens said this is the first year for the wellness program. Shelly and Stan Kuhns have been long-term Effingham County Farm Bureau members. Shelly Kuhns is a nurse practitioner and owns Gentle Care Consultants of Effingham.
“Shelly has always been involved with health care and she has helped us develop programs that focus on rural health,” Stephens said.
This is not the first time Kuhns has teamed up with the health department and Farm Bureau.
Another program she participated with them in, along with Farm Credit, was Men’s Pit Stops at the Watson grain elevator. The pit stops were part of a project Kuhns did during graduate school.
“We set up a station while they were in the grain line,” Kuhns said. “We would approach them and offer them a bottle of water and a snack and ask them if they would let us check their blood pressure and blood sugar.”
“You would be amazed at what we found,” Kuhns said. “Some of the farmers were really at risk.”
Kuhns said rather than doing checks at the grain elevator, she proposed offering a more comprehensive physical exam. Kuhns said she would write a prescription for any blood tests as a result of the physical exam to be performed by the Effingham County Health Department for a reduced cost.
Stephens said the self-employed farming community struggles with the availability of receiving good, quality health insurance.
“They are typically a group of people who have high insurance deductibles,” Stephens said. “They also have high premiums and most times don’t go to the doctor unless it is absolutely necessary.”
“Some farmers may overlook preventative health care due to the additional out-of-pocket costs,” Stephens said. “We hope this will serve as a reminder and an opportunity as well that monitoring their health is very important.”
“Their occupation really depends on them being healthy enough to be out in the field and to be active in their farming operation,” Stephens said.
“We want to check and make sure the ag community is ready for planting season,” Kuhns said.
Stephens said the program is a trial run and hopes to offer it in the future.
“We’re going to give it a try this year and see what type of response we get,” she said.
Stephens said Effingham County Farm Bureau members and any member of the farming community over the age of 18 can receive pre-planting season adult wellness checkups and laboratory tests at a reduced cost for a limited time.
The physical exams are offered at Gentle Care Consultants LLC, 2201 North Willenborg Street Street, Suite 1, Effingham, Monday, March 2, through Friday, March 13. The cost of the physical exam is $75 and a follow-up exam is $50. Most lab tests are $20-$30.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling 217-722-1896.
