About 70% of people ages 50 to 64 in the U.S. have been diagnosed with at least one chronic condition, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), while many of them have two or three conditions.
But catching potential health problems early on — when they’re likely to be the most treatable — can help save or extend lives. That’s why making time for medical screenings should be a priority for everyone.
Specifically in women over age 50, there are screenings and blood tests that a primary care provider might recommend, according to nurses and physicians at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
After a visit and health history discussion with a primary care provider, there are a handful of health screenings that most likely will be suggested, such as bone density scans, mammography screening, colorectal check, cholesterol and blood pressure checks, and blood work to look for signs of diabetes, to name a few.
A visit with your primary care provider is a great place to start when it comes to prevention or early detection of diseases. He or she will help you decide which tests or screenings are necessary based on your risks, past history or family history.
While listed below is not a full list of available screenings, much depends on your family health history and other risk factors. If you are someone who doesn’t have a provider, HSHS Medical Group’s patient advocate can help you find a primary care doctor or provider to help you manage your health. For Effingham’s HSHS, call 844-520-8897 and ask for Kim Schneider, who will help choose a doctor and setting your first appointment.
Bone Density Scan
About 8 million women in the U.S. have osteoporosis, which means “porous bone.” It occurs when the body loses too much bone material, makes too little new bone, or both.
According to medical professionals at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, with osteoporosis the bone’s honeycomb-like structure becomes less dense, which means it can break more easily than a healthy bone. And osteoporosis has no outward symptoms, so often a simple bump or a fall can lead to a broken bone. A hip, backbone, a wrist are some common ones.
“Older women are most vulnerable to developing osteoporosis,” said Dr. John Powell, an orthopedic surgeon with HSHS Medical Group. “Their estrogen levels, which help protect bone density, decline after menopause. That is why it is commonly recommended that women 65 and older get bone density tests to see if they already have the disease or are at risk of getting it.”
In particular, white and Asian women have the highest chance of developing the disease.
According to the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, early prevention is key. Osteoporosis prevention should begin in childhood. But, it shouldn’t stop there. Whatever your age, the habits you adopt – even today – can affect your bone health for the rest of your life.
A quick, painless “bone densitometry” is most often used to diagnose the condition that may also be found in men. Also, called a DEXA scan, the bone densitometry is also effective in tracking the effects of treatment for osteoporosis and other conditions that cause bone loss.
A bone densitometry test can also assess an individual’s risk for developing fractures.
Other key factors include a family history of osteoporosis or broken bones after age 50, as well as the following:
• Having early menopause or ovaries removed before menopause
• Not getting enough calcium or vitamin D — or both — throughout life
• Not exercising or being on extended bed rest
• Smoking
• Taking medications, including medicines for arthritis and asthma or some cancer drugs, that may decrease bone density
• Having a small body frame
Women around age 50 with any of the above risk factors should speak with their family doctor about the need for a screening, especially if there is a family history of the disease such as your mother having osteoporosis. The bone density check might reveal osteopenia, which is an early indicator of osteoporosis.
Mammography Screening
Starting at age 40 through 50s, women should get mammograms every year. According to the American Cancer Society, screenings should continue as long as a woman is in good health and is expected to live 10 more years or longer.
The medical staff at HSHS St. Anthony’s Women’s Wellness Center in Effingham encourages women over the age of 70 to talk to their physician on the need for continued screenings.
“It takes so little time for a mammogram, and the peace of mind it can give you is worth it,” said Ashley Davis, RN, CLC, and nurse navigator at HSHS St. Anthony’s Women’s Wellness Center. “No matter how busy life can get, we urge all women to take the time for themselves to have their annual mammogram.”
According to the American Cancer Society, in 2022 approximately 11,340 Illinois women will be diagnosed as having breast cancer, the most common form of cancer in women.
“Mammography can identify breast abnormalities that may be cancerous at earlier stages when treatment is more effective and cure is more likely. Numerous studies have shown that early detection increases survival and treatment options. The five-year survival rate for breast cancers found in the earliest stages is 99%," said Davis.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer screening means checking for cancer before there are signs or symptoms of the disease.
To help alleviate the fear of discomfort and lessen the anxiety of having a mammography test, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital offers a more comfortable option. It has the new SmartCurve breast stabilization system in its Hologic’s Genius 3-D Mammography units, all without compromising image quality.
The SmartCurve design features a curved surface that mirrors the shape of a woman’s breast to reduce pinching and allow better distribution of force over the entire breast. This alleviates the discomfort women fear with the traditional flat paddle compression.
“With this new technology, we are not only able to provide a more comfortable mammogram, but can do so while maintaining clinical accuracy, which is key,” said Davis.
Women should speak to their doctor about which breast cancer screening tests are best for them, and when you should have them, according to the CDC.
Colonoscopy
Colorectal cancer is cancer of the colon or rectum. This is the second most common cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society. More than 149,500 people will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer this year and an estimated 52,980 will die of the disease, according to the ACS.
A colonoscopy allows a doctor to find and remove polyps before they can develop into cancer. The best time to get screened is before you have symptoms.
Most of these patients do not have a family history, and many patients have no symptoms, so it is important to get screened. If caught early, colorectal cancer can be successfully treated.
“The important fact about colonoscopy is that it doesn’t just find cancer it prevents cancer by removing polyps,” said Dr. Nitin Kumar, HSHS Medical Group gastroenterologist. “While the other screening tests may be less invasive, none of the other tests remove polyps — colonoscopy is unique in this regard, and unique compared with screening for other types of cancer, such as mammograms and prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests.”
Risk factors for colorectal cancer include:
• Age 50 and older
• Smoker
• Being overweight or obese, especially carrying fat around the waist
• Type 2 (usually non-insulin dependent) diabetes
• Eating a lot of red meat (ex. beef, pork, lamb) or processed meat (ex. bacon, sausage, hot dogs, cold cuts)
• Personal or family histories of colorectal cancer or benign colorectal polyps
• Personal histories of inflammatory bowel disease (such as ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease)
• Family histories of inherited colorectal cancer or inherited colorectal problems.
Those who are at average risk for colorectal cancer should start getting screened at age 45. People at higher risk for colorectal cancer (such as those with prior polyps, inflammatory bowel disease and family history) may need to start screening at an earlier age and be screened more often. After age 75, ask your doctor if screenings need to continue.
According to a study by the American Cancer Society, there has been a 45% decrease in the incidence of colorectal cancer in the US since the mid-1980s, in large part due to the removal of billions of colorectal polyps before they could become cancer.
Blood Tests
Blood Sugar Screening and Cholesterol Check are two blood tests that help keep women healthy.
Those with risk factors, such as being overweight or a family history of high cholesterol or diabetes, should get tested regardless of their age.
According to the American Heart Association, high cholesterol usually poses no symptoms, but a simple blood test can help your doctor see your lipoprotein profile. Sometimes a blood test is taken after a period of fasting (9-12 hours), but your health care provider will explain beforehand.
Cholesterol circulates in the blood. So as the amount of cholesterol in your blood increases, so does the risk to your health.
High cholesterol contributes to a higher risk of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart disease and stroke. That’s why it’s important to have cholesterol tested, so you can know your levels. The two types of cholesterol are LDL cholesterol, which is bad, and HDL, which is good.
Too much of the bad kind, or not enough of the good kind, increases the risk cholesterol will slowly build up in the inner walls of the arteries that feed the heart and brain.
It is important to get screened to know your level every four to six years, particularly as you age. Ask your provider if you should be screened more often depending on your levels, your family history and other risk factors such as diabetes.
Blood work will help diagnose conditions like diabetes, too. Some symptoms of diabetes include excessive thirst, blurred vision and numbness in one’s feet. Depending on your blood sugar level, your family doctor can advise how often to be tested again.
Blood Pressure
After age 50, your blood pressure should be checked at every office visit regularly, so annual visits are important.
“With high blood pressure, most of the time there are no obvious symptoms,” said Dr. Andrew Poulos, an HSHS Medical Group family medicine physician. “Certain physical traits and lifestyle choices can put you at a greater risk for high blood pressure. When left untreated, the damage that high blood pressure does to your circulatory system is a significant contributing factor to heart attack, stroke and other health issues.”
The American Heart Association explains that high blood pressure or hypertension means the force of blood flowing through your blood vessels is consistently too high.
The AHA reported that nearly half of American adults have high blood pressure, but many don’t even know they have the condition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.