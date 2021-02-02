EFFINGHAM — While COVID-19 dominates the activities of the Effingham County Health Department, renovations and improvements to its headquarters in Effingham are almost finished.
“We did a lot of renovations to the health department building,” said Effingham County Health Department Administrator Jeff Workman.
Workman said the improvements are designed to provide more privacy for patients, increase security of the building and to make operations function better with the addition of office space.
Workman said the building now has LED lighting, which will save money. Also, insulation was added to the attic in addition to repairs to the roof.
“It all was completed under budget,” Workman said.
The budget was over $130,000, but the actual cost came in at $70,000.
“When we budgeted the $130,000 we were concerned about the cost of the roof,” Workman said.
He said there was an issue caused by can lights installed in the building, allowing heat to pass through to the ceiling. He said that created ventilating issues, with fans mounted on the roof creating moisture in the attic. He said they capped the lights on top and while the roof was open for repair they blew insulation into the attic in order to stop moisture created from the heat going up in the attic.
“It seems to be working well and addressed the issue,” Workman said.
Workman said other improvements included installing a new phone system to handle the volume of phone calls due to COVID-19, removing carpet in the waiting room, installing special locks on the doors and adding security cameras. An electrical generator was added to keep the electric supply consistent in case of a power failure. He said the back-up power is essential when storing COVID-19 vaccine.
“With the contact tracing grant, we were able to purchase a freezer and refrigerator,” Workman said.
Aside from interior improvements, exterior storage was added, which is insulated for staff to keep warm as they administer vaccinations. Workman anticipates vaccinations for the general public will be given during cold weather conditions.
“We don't want to have someone who has been outside for six hours and freezing giving shots,” Workman said. “The hoop building will also provide shelter.”
He said most types of vaccinations the ECHD has dealt with over the past 20 years, such as smallpox, could be easily given in a school gymnasium. With COVID-19, vaccination procedures have changed.
“By having drive-thru vaccinations, there are no large groups huddled together. So things today are a little different,” Workman said.
Overall, Workman said he was satisfied with how the remodeling and improvements turned out.
“It’s a lot nicer inside now. I think it worked out really well,” Workman said.
