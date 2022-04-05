Health committee hears latest COVID figures

EFFINGHAM — Members of the Effingham County Health Committee on Tuesday heard encouraging statistics about COVID from the Effingham County Health Department.
Catherine Bailey, representing the department, said the county has hit a plateau in cases.
“We have been seeing 13-14 cases per week,” Bailey said. “So far this week we have seen seven cases and have 12 active cases right now.”
She said it is very hard to determine the exact number, due to home testing results that are not shared with the health department. She said the infection rate right now is .97.
“That means for every person infected with COVID, they will affect another .97 people,” she said. “It’s kind of steady and plateauing at the moment. We wouldn’t want to see it go over one.”
Bailey said she hopes Easter brings good weather to the area and people are able to enjoy the holiday outside rather than inside. She said last year there was an increase in cases after Easter.
“We do know when the good weather comes and everyone gets outside COVID does go down,” she said.
The ECHD has administered over 40,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to residents of Effingham County, according to Bailey.
She said the percentage of the Effingham County residents who are fully vaccinated is 47.5%. A fully vaccinated person is defined as receiving one dose of Johnson and Johnson or two does of either Moderna or Pfizer. The percentage of adults in Effingham County fully vaccinated is 58.5% and 25% of the age group 12-17. She said in the 5- to 11-year-old age group over 10% are fully vaccinated.
Bailey said 8,000 COVID-19 booster shots have been administered. She said over 52% of adults who were fully vaccinated have come back to receive a booster shot.
“We encourage those who have not gotten a booster to come in because the boosters do make a difference,” said Bailey.
She said last week a second booster shot was announced for persons over 50 years old and for those who are immunocompromised. Bailey said the second booster shot is available at the health department.
Bailey noted the ECHD COVID testing center located at 1904 Banker Street in front of the Village Square Mall is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and in the afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. She said they have seen a variety of people getting tested from travelers and people going to a concert or event venue that require a negative test within two to three days to those who have COVID-19 symptoms.
“With allergy season, it is sometimes difficult to tell the difference, so the testing center is a great place to come get tested,” she said.
Health Committee Chairman Doug McCain asked Bailey if next year the health department would be administering both a flu and COVID shot at the same time.
“There has been talk of combining the two, but there hasn’t been a vaccine that has been approved yet,” said Bailey. “They are still talking about how often you will need a booster shot whether it will be annual like the flu or more often than that. We just don’t know right now.”
Effingham County Health Department Administrator Jeff Workman said the next Effingham County Board of Health meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 2, at 6:15 p.m. at the Effingham County Health Department office.
